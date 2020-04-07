Zirconia Dental Material Market is Predicted to Grow at a high CAGR 5.8% over the forecast period 2019 and 2025: QY Research

The Global Zirconia Dental Material market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Zirconia Dental Material Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Zirconia Dental Material market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Zirconia Dental Material market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Zirconia Dental Material market.

Sintered zirconia is hard and therefore difficult to fabricate. For that reason, zirconia crowns and bridge restorations are made from a pre-sintered zirconia disc, which shrinks only about 21%, using a computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) system. The fabricated zirconia dental appliance is then sintered to ensure its hardness.

The global Zirconia Dental Material market was 110 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2019 and 2025.

Dentsply Sirona is the largest supplier of Zirconia Dental Material, with a production market share nearly 15.95% in 2018. Other leading players include Sagemax Bioceramics, 3M ESPE, Zirkonzahn, Aidite, etc.

The classification of Zirconia Dental Material includes Discs and Blocks, and the production proportion of Discs in 2018 is about 81.4%.

In terms of volume, China is the largest sales region, with a sales market share nearly 25.77% in 2018, raised by almost 2% compared to its global share in 2014. Europe is the second largest sales region with the sales market share of 22.97% in 2018.

Key players cited in the report: Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo, Saint-Gobain, Tosoh, Solvay, Innovnano, MEL Chemicals, KCM Corporation, Showa Denko, Orient Zirconic, Kingan, Sinocera, Jingrui, Huawang, Lida

Global Zirconia Dental Material Market: Type Segments: Zirconia Dental Disc, Zirconia Dental Block

Global Zirconia Dental Material Market: Application Segments: Inlays and Onlays, Dental Crowns, Dental Bridges, Dentures

Global Zirconia Dental Material Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Zirconia Dental Material market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Zirconia Dental Material market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

