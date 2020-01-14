Zinc Phosphate Cement: used as a coating for corrosion resistance on various types of metal surfaces; Global Industry Outlook | 2025

Zinc phosphate is used as a coating for corrosion resistance on various types of metal surfaces. Zinc phosphate is applied on metal surfaces as part of an electroplating process or they are directly applied as a primer pigment. The zinc phosphate coating can be applied more effectively on a crystalline structure than a bare metal. The natural forms of zinc phosphate typically include minerals such as hopeite and parahopeite. Zinc phosphate is typically created from zinc phosphate cement. The compound is mainly used in dentistry. Zinc phosphate cement is one of the most extensively used cements, and is generally used as a base for dental restorations and for luting metal restorations. In dentistry, zinc phosphate cement is utilized for cementation of bridges, inlays, crowns and several other orthodontic appliances. Zinc phosphate cement is also used as a temporary restoration. Zinc phosphate cement is produced by mixing zinc oxide powders and zinc oxide with a liquid consisting of water, phosphoric acid and buffers. Zinc phosphate cement is used as a standard in dentistry. Zinc phosphate cement is used in dentistry since last many years and is still commonly used. The growing demand for zinc phosphate from rapidly growing dentistry applications across the globe is expected to drive the global zinc phosphate market in the next few years.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for zinc phosphate cement in the next few years. The most noteworthy reason for this is the increasing demand for zinc phosphate cement in emergent Asian countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. The main reason for this is the rising population and growing health awareness. Also, the countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Russia and South Africa are showing rapid growth in the zinc phosphate cement market the last few years. There is a mammoth market potential for dentistry in the countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil due to rapidly growing population and rising health awareness. Owing to this, the demand for dentistry related products is expected to grow at a notable rate in the next few years. This will ultimately generate a huge demand for zinc phosphate cement in these emerging nations. The rapidly growing dentistry applications across the globe, especially in the emergent countries, are anticipated to drive the global zinc phosphate cement market in the next few years.

Due to this, the demand for zinc phosphate cement is projected to record an amazing growth in the next few years. Moreover, there is a notable market potential for dentistry related application products in the rapidly emerging nations such as China, India and Brazil. The growing demand for zinc phosphate cement in dentistry and metal industry across different regions of the world, especially in the emergent countries, is anticipated to drive the global zinc phosphate cement market in the next six years. The major players operating in dentistry application products and metal industry are mainly focusing on the developing economies for tapping their huge market potential. These companies are installing production facilities in the developing countries to fulfill the swiftly rising demand for zinc phosphate cement. Therefore, the global zinc phosphate cement market is projected to experience a significant growth in the next six years.

Bosworth is one of the major companies operating in the global zinc phosphate cement market.