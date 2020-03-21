Zinc Mining Market 2019; Expected To Drive a Galloping Growth By Glencore Plc, Vedanta Resources Plc, Teck Resources Ltd, Boliden AB

GlobalData’s “Global Zinc Mining to 2022”, provides a comprehensive coverage on global zinc industry. It provides historical and forecast data on zinc production by country, zinc reserves, zinc reserves country, consumption by country to 2022. The trade section provides information on major exporters and importers. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global zinc industry. It further provides mines and projects count by company by status, profiles of major coal producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.

Key Companies Mentioned:

Glencore Plc

Vedanta Resources Plc

Teck Resources Ltd

Boliden AB

Scope:

– The report contains an overview of global zinc mining industry inlcuding key demand driving factors affecting the global zinc mining industry.

— It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects, consumption, and major exportes and importers.

Reasons to buy:

– To gain an understanding of the global zinc mining industry, relevant driving factors

— To understand historical and forecast trend on global zinc production, and consumption

— To identify major exporters and importers

— To identify key players in the global zinc mining industry

— To gain an understanding of major active, exploration and development projects.

Key Points from TOC:

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Global Zinc Mining to 2022

2.1 Key Highlights

3 Global Zinc Mining: Reserves, Production, Consumption and Trade

3.1 Reserves by Country, and Grade

3.1.1 Australia

3.1.2 China

3.1.3 Peru

3.1.4 Mexico

3.1.5 Kazakhstan

3.2 Historical and Forecast Production

3.2.1 Production by country

3.2.2 China

3.2.3 Peru

3.2.4 India

3.2.5 Australia

3.3 Active Mines

3.4 Exploration Projects

3.5 Development Projects

3.6 Global Zinc Consumption

3.6.1 China

3.6.2 The US

3.7 Major Exporters and Importers

3.8 Factors Affecting the Demand for Zinc

3.8.1 Demand from China’s automotive industry

3.8.2 Demand from the construction industry

4 Global Zinc Mining: Major Zinc Producers

4.1 Mines and Projects by Company

4.2 Mines and Projects Stage by Region

4.3 Revenues by Company

4.4 Glencore Plc

4.5 Vedanta Resources Plc

4.6 Teck Resources Ltd

4.7 Boliden AB

Continued…

