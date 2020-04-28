Zinc Chloride Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 20182028 offers detailed insights and in-depth research on the global zinc chloride market over a 10-year forecast period 2018 2028 along with historical data for the period 2013 2017. The report covers important factors driving the growth of the global zinc chloride market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the global zinc chloride market and other insights across various key segments.

The report identifies the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the global zinc chloride market. Changing trends are also analysed and incorporated in the report to equip the client with exhaustive information about the market, resulting in better decision making. Macroeconomic factors that directly and indirectly affect the growth of the global zinc chloride market are also incorporated in the report.

The market value for all segments is taken in US$ Mn and the market volume is also identified in Tons for all the segments.

A section of the report highlights country-wise zinc chloride demand. It provides a market outlook for 20182028 and sets the forecast within the context of the global zinc chloride market, including new technological developments as well as product offerings for niche applications in the global zinc chloride market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. The report provides detailed market share analysis of the zinc chloride market on the basis of key manufacturers. Detailed profiles of manufacturers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global zinc chloride market.

Our research methodology

Market volume is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analysed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The price of zinc chloride is deduced on the basis of grade, where the average price of each zinc chloride type is inferred across all the nine assessed regions/countries. The market value of the global zinc chloride market is thus calculated from the data provided by the average selling price and market volume.

For the 10-year forecast of the global zinc chloride market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast are the size of the current market, inputs from the supply side and the demand side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the market.

In the compilation of the report, the forecast is conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the client with crystal clear insights and future opportunities as far as the global zinc chloride market is concerned.

Analyst Speak

Zinc chloride or ZnCl2 is a deliquescent salt, which is white in color and forms acidic solutions in polar organic solvents such as ether, acetone, water and ethanol. Zinc chloride is most commonly used for galvanizing, soldering and tinning fluxes, odor control, oil-gas wells, vulcanized fiber, reclaimed rubber, textile finishing, liquid fertilizer and dry cell batteries, amongst others. The increasing footprint of the chemical industry is a prime reason for the demand growth of metal-based chemicals. With the growing demand for zinc chloride in battery manufacturing application, there has been a rise in the demand for zinc chloride consumption.

