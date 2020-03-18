Zero-energy Building (ZEB) Market Industry Global Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2019-2024

Zero-energy Building (ZEB) Market Report Provides a Basic Overview Of The Industry Including Its Definition, Applications and Manufacturing Technology.

A zero-energy Building, also known as a zero net energy (ZNE) Building, net-zero energy Building (NZEB), or net zero Building, is a Building with zero net energy consumption, meaning the total amount of energy used by the Building on an annual basis is roughly equal to the amount of renewable energy created on the site, or in other definitions by renewable energy sources elsewhere. These Building consequently contribute less overall greenhouse gas to the atmosphere than similar non-ZNE Building. They do at times consume non-renewable energy and produce greenhouse gases, but at other times reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas production elsewhere by the same amount. A similar concept approved and implemented by the European Union and other agreeing countries is nearly Zero Energy Building (nZEB), with the goal of having all Building in the region under nZEB standards by 2020.

Get sample Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/121457

The global Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) market is valued at 8140 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 15100 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% between 2017 and 2023.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Altura Associates, Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Limited

Sage Electrochromics, Inc. (SageGlass)

Solatube International, Inc.

SunPower Corporation

Kingspan Group plc

Daikin Industries Ltd.

General Electric (GE)

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric

CertainTeed

Siemens AG

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Lighting

Walls & Roofs

HVAC Systems

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Commercial

Residential

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=76415

Contact Info:

Name: Matt Wilson

Email: Send Email

Organization: Analytical Research Cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street, 8th floor, Manhattan, New york, 10007

Phone: 9096744448

Website: http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-zero-energy-building-zeb-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023