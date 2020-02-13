Yogurt Market Top Players are Chobani, LLC., Danone S.A., FAGE International S.A., Frieslandcampina, General Mills Inc., YILI.COM INC.., Müller UK & Ireland, Nestlé and Others

Global Yogurt Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 78.68 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 114.50 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the awareness among people about health benefits associated with yogurt.

Key Developments in the Market:

In Setember, 2018, Brownes Dairy in Australia has expanded its product line with a product that is sold in a top down squeezable bottle to take advantage that arise from packaging. The new packaging will increase its utility.

In September 2018, Arla Foods launched a new product ‘Arla Bio Nur strawberry yogurt’ .The yogurt consist of 75% organic yogurt and 25% organic fruit preparation. This product will help the company is acquiring greater market share and increase its product line.

Global Yogurt Market Key Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the yogurt market are:-

Arla Foods amba,

Britannia Industries Limited,

Chobani,

Danone S.A., FAGE International S.A., Frieslandcampina, General Mills Inc., YILI.COM INC.., Müller UK & Ireland, Nestlé, Brownes Foods Operations Pty Ltd., Parmalat S.P.A., SODIAAL, Yakult and Yoplait USA INC.

Global yogurt market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of yogurt market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content: Global Yogurt Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Yogurt Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Yogurt Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Yogurt Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

