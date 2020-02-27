Yellow Fever Treatment Market – upcoming vendors Analysis 2017-2025

Global Yellow Fever Treatment Market : Snapshot

Yellow fever is essentially a mosquito-borne disease, which is more prevalent in African countries as well as in Central and South American region. Often, these diseases are transmitted across the countries via infected travelers, but it is more frequent in countries wherein the mosquito species are able to flourish in a region’s specific climatic conditions and the animal pool required to maintain their prosperity. In 2017, Brazil has notified more than half a dozen separate cases of yellow fever across the country and its prevalence continues to mount in different parts of the world too. As a result, the demand in the global yellow fever treatment market is expected to expand at a steady rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Factors such as unhygienic lifestyle, increasing awareness among people pertaining to the availability of the treatment to cure yellow fever, improving healthcare infrastructure in several emerging economies, growing number of international travelers, and increased efforts from health organizations such as the UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO) are some of the factors augmenting the demand in the global yellow fever treatment market. UNICEF already procures nearly 34 million yellow fever vaccination doses per year and has long-term agreements with four drug companies to provide the vaccination required for routine programmers, emergency, and preventive campaigns. Still, the supply is significantly insufficient to meet the increasing demand, and hence the demand in the global yellow fever treatment market is expected to swell consistently over the course of next few years.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=65

Global Yellow Fever Treatment Market: Overview

Yellow fever is caused by a virus transferred through infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. These mosquitoes thrive near human dwellings and breed in clean waters. The occurrence of yellow fever is more prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa and tropical South America. Humans and monkeys represent the target patient population infected with yellow fever virus.

Yellow fever infection can be lethal as it damages the liver and other internal organs. As per statistics of the World Health Organization, yellow fever affects more than 200,000 individuals every year, of which 90% are reported in Africa. These cases result in 30,000 deaths every year. Factors such as decreasing immunity among the local population, deforestation, and high-density urbanization increases the risk of yellow fever across the world.

The report represents facts and figures pertaining to the global yellow fever treatment market in a chronological order. With a scrutiny of past data and current market trends, analysts present a satisfactory picture regarding the market’s future. The users of the report, therefore, receive accurate projections of the global yellow fever treatment market that can be used to formulate cutting-edge business strategies for the future. Using validated analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, the report presents valuable insights about the strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats of the market until the end of the forecast period in 2025.

A detailed analysis of the current competitive landscape is included in the report. The section includes a competitive profile of the leading players and an analysis of their strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats for the 2017-2025 period.

Request TOC of the Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=65

Global Yellow Fever Treatment Market: Disease Prevention Measures

The prevention of yellow fever is essential and vaccination is advised for children above 9 months of age. These vaccines are usually administered by travel medicine clinics and local or state health departments and needs to be repeated every 10 years for individuals who travel frequently to high risk African and Latin American countries.

Individuals with compromised immune system or cancer patient, pregnant women, and children below 9 months of age are recommended not to take yellow fever vaccine.

Global Yellow Fever Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing importance of travel medicine complemented by increasing involvement of respective governments for timely vaccination are the major factors driving the global yellow fever treatment market. However, factors such as demand-supply gap of vaccines and high costs are restraining the growth of this market.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/yellow-fever-treatment-market

As per data provided by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), there is a large demand-supply gap for yellow fever vaccines. For instance, the demand exceeded supply by almost 44% for the year 2014-2015 despite procurement of all available vaccines by UNICEF. DiTu, LCTA-949, YF-17D, Flaviviruses infection vaccines represent some of the drugs under clinical trials for yellow fever.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies operating in the global yellow fever treatment market are Panacea Biotech Limited, Themis Bioscience GmbH, Arbovax Inc., and Janssen Pharmaceutcals Inc. Each of the companies is profiled for their attributes of product portfolio, recent developments, and financial standing.

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050