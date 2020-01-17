Yeast Infection Treatment Market : Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

Yeast infection, also known as candiasis, is a common fungal infection. Yeast infection generally occurs in the private parts of the human body and on the skin; however, it can also occur in the intestine, oral cavity, and other parts of the body. Vaginal yeast infection is a common fungal infection and is called candidal vaginitis or candidal vulvovaginitis (CVV). It is usually caused by a yeast named candida albicans. A healthy vagina normally has a number of bacteria and yeast cells.

A common bacteria named lactobacillus acidophilus found in the vagina prevents the yeast cells from growing abnormally; however, sometimes due to certain factors, such as prolonged usage of antibiotics, compromised immunity, or lack of hygiene, can develop candida and cause yeast infection. Symptoms of vaginal yeast infection include itching, burning sensation or pain during urination or sexual intercourse, swelling, rashes, and redness. Earlier, yeast infections were not common and systemic or serious yeast infection were rare. But with the advent of broad-spectrum antibiotics and their widespread usage, prevalence of yeast infections is rising rapidly. Such antibiotics, in conjunction with killing pathogenic bacteria, also decrease or eliminate healthy and non-pathogenic bacteria that keeps fungal infection under check. This phenomenon can be particularly fatal in patients with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, HIV, or cancer. An opportunistic infection such as yeast or other fungal infection in such patients can cause a number of complications.

The global yeast infection treatment market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to a multitude of factors. Rapidly increasing and unrestrained usage of antibiotics leading to high prevalence of yeast infection is expected to augment the demand for yeast infection treatment drugs globally. Moreover, increase in the global burden of various ailments such as cardiovascular, neurological, and gastrointestinal diseases as well as cancer has boosted the consumption of broad-spectrum antibiotics, thereby propelling the number of yeast infection cases. Rapid increase in the global disease burden, coupled with escalating demand for better treatment options and increasing number of hospital-acquired infections, is also promoting the demand for yeast infection treatment. Other factors driving the global yeast infection treatment market are development of novel anti-fungal drugs, increase in health care expenditure, and development in health care infrastructure.

The global yeast infection treatment market can be segmented based on treatment type, pathogen, infection type, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment type, the yeast infection treatment market can be classified into oral medication, creams/ointments and suppositories, probiotics, and surgery. On the basis of pathogen, the yeast infection treatment market can be categorized into candida albicans, candida glabrata, candida rugosa, and others. In terms of infection type, the yeast infection treatment market can be divided into vaginal infection, skin infection, throat infection, and others. Based on end-user, the yeast infection treatment market can be classified into hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and others. In terms of region, the global yeast infection treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is anticipated to account for a dominant share of the global yeast infection treatment market due to rise in the number of urology patients, presence of superior health care infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement scenario in the region.

The yeast infection treatment market in Europe is also expected to expand rapidly due to growth of geriatric population and high number of surgical procedures in the region. The yeast infection treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Rise in population and rapidly developing health care sector in the emerging economies in Asia Pacific are anticipated to augment the yeast infection treatment market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global yeast infection treatment market include Astellas, Merck & Co., Inc., Abbott laboratories, Synmedic Laboratories, Sanofi, Astra Zeneca, Novartis, Allergan, and Pfizer.

