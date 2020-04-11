Yeast Extract and Beta Glucan Market Now Have A Bright Future

Growing demand for ready-to-eat foods due to rising urban population and increasing number of working women has had a positive impact on the demand for yeast extracts and yeast beta glucans. Yeast extracts and yeast beta glucans are used for industrial as well as commercial purposes. Yeast extracts are used as flavoring ingredients in the baking and brewing industry. In addition, yeast extracts and yeast beta glucans are used as natural catalysts to produce probiotics, industrial ethanol, and nutritional dietary supplements. Rising obesity, high cholesterol levels and diabetes has propelled the usage of yeast beta glucans for making medicines. These are also used in immune stimulation to boost the immune system. The global yeast extract and beta glucan market has grown steadily over the past few years. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period due to rising consumption of processed food, changing eating patterns, and rising disposable income. a

Increasing demand for probiotic functional foods has a positive impact on the demand for yeast extract and beta glucans. Health conscious consumers opt for functional foods that help them to keep fit and healthy. However, shortage of molasses is one of the restraining factors of the yeast extract and beta glucans market. Yeast extracts and beta glucans are expected to find usage in various application sectors such as medicines, cosmetics, and dietary supplements in the near future.

In terms of product type, the market is segmented into yeast extract, yeast beta glucans, and yeast cell wall. In this report, the yeast extract and beta glucans market is categorized into three segments: (i) by product type; (ii) by application and (iii) by geography. Based on application, the market is categorized into bakery and processed food, dairy and functional foods products, beverages, pharmaceuticals among others. The report also covers drivers, restraints and opportunities (DROs) of the yeast extract and beta glucans market. The study highlights current market trends and provides the forecast from 2015 to 2021. We have also covered the current market scenario for yeast extract and beta glucans and highlighted future trends that are likely to affect their demand.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Each region is further segmented country-wise to highlight market share of yeast extract and beta glucans in each country. The study covers major countries such as the U.S., Mexico and Canada in North America; Japan, China, and India in Asia Pacific; the U.K., Italy, and France in Europe; and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa under RoW. The market size and forecast from 2015 to 2021 have been provided in the report.

Under scope, different influencing and inhibiting growth factors of the yeast extract and beta glucans market are analyzed. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report highlights key investing areas in this industry. The report will help yeast extract and beta glucans manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their business strategies accordingly.

Some of the key players in this market include Associated British Foods Plc., Lesaffre, DSM, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Bio Springer, and Royal DSM N.V. among others. Yeast is sold through different distribution channels such as retailers, departmental stores, and supermarkets. The existence of a strong distribution channel is among the key drivers behind the growth of the yeast extract and beta glucans market. Large retailers such as Walmart, Carrefour, and Sainsbury’s sell yeast extract through retail chains and superstores. Yeast extract is also sold through online stores such as Amazon.com and the British Food Depot.