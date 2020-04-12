Xylose Market – Huge Demand For Naturally Occurring Sugar Among Consumers Helps to Escalate Industry Demand

Xylose also shows other antibacterial and antifungal properties and also acts as a natural healing agent. Due to number of health benefits it is often used in place of white sugar which is extracted from sugar cane. It is naturally occurring and present in fruits and vegetables as well, and a small amount of xylose is also produced in human body. On comparing the absorption of sugar by the body on glycemic index, sugar scores is a 100 while xylose is only 7, hence it is not only safe but healthy to use Xylose as an alternative to sugar. Due to its healthy properties, it is widely used as ingredient in polysaccharides supplements. Most commonly used form of Xylose is D-Xylose, which is used in gums, healthy foods and beverages.

Xylose is a form of naturally occurring sugar, which is present in xylan form in wood or straw and find used in food and beverages, dyeing and tanning. Xylose is also considered as wood sugar and classified as monosaccharide. Xylose is termed as healthy sugar, which prevents the absorption of sugar in the body, hence helping in maintaining the blood sugar level.

Xylose Market Segmentation:

Xylose market can be segmented on the basis of sources, applications and regions.

On the basis of sources xylose market can be segmented into Fruits, Vegetables, Herbs and Seeds. These sources can be further sub-segmented under Fruits like Guava, Pears, Blackberries, Loganberries and Raspberries, Vegetables like Broccoli, Spinach, Eggplant, Peas, Beans – Green, Herbs such as Aloe Vera, Echinacea, Boswellia and Seeds of Psyllium. Corn core, coconut husk and sugarcane bagasse are used in extracting Xylose for industrial purpose.

Xylose market can also be segmented on the basis of application. Xylose is used as main raw material to produce Xylitol, which is a functional sugar alcohol and used as ingredient sugar replacement in different arenas like beverages, food products, health supplement and oral care products, specifically in tooth pastes and mouth washes, as it promotes healthy gum and avoid tooth decay. Xylose has no carbohydrates, it is widely used in many diets and as a sweetener in low calorie foods and beverages followed by pharmaceutical usage, due to its antibacterial and antifungal properties, resulting in strong immune system and healthy intestine.

Geographically xylose market can be segmented by regions as North America, Eastern and Western Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The major market in terms of consumption is North America and Europe, due to increasing health concerns, high demand for healthy food and beverages. Developing regions like Latin America and Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace, due to increasing product adaptation and growing preference towards low calorie foods and supplements.

Xylose Market Drivers:

Xylose market is driven by the increasing preference for natural sugar and low calorie foods, increasing health concerns, growing diabetic population and ever increasing demand for food and beverages, one of the segment where xylose is highly used.

As it is a naturally occurring sugar, it is expected to derive demand as an alternative to cane sugar. Xylose also promote healthy intestine and fights ear infections, as it decreases the ability of bacteria to cling to tissue in the ear. These properties makes xylose as one of the most preferred natural remedy in pharmaceutical segment, which will add on to increase the demand of xylose.

The xylose market is expected to grow with the advancement of science and discovery of different uses of xylose. The food and beverages industry growth will accelerate the usage of xylose in food products, whereas increasing interest of people to maintain healthy weight and stay fit will drive the growth of xylose market in