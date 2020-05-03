Xylenols Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future

Global Xylenols Market Overview

Xylenols are organic compounds that are volatile, oily liquids or colourless solids. It is a derivative of phenol having a hydroxyl group and two methyl groups. The name xylenol is a mixture of words: xylene and phenol. Due to several applications of xylenols they are extensively used in several end-use applications, which is expected to create ample growth opportunities during the forecast period. Use of xylenols in rapidly increasing demand for insecticides aims to deliver healthy growth for the market. Owing to the increasing frequency of xylenols purchase, high growth of chemical industry across the globe is expected to add growth to the market in the near future. The production of xylenols is also increasing globally with Asia Pacific excluding Japan registering high growth for the market during the forecast period. Xylenols market is creating an opportunity for market participants to penetrate a high market share during the forecast period. The xylenols market comprises of enormous local and global vendors.

Global Xylenols Market Scenario

The global xylenols market is projected to witness higher single digit growth in developing, as well as developed economies, during the forecast period, according to the company’s recent research study. 2, 4 Xylenol is a widely used across the globe. However, 2, 3 Xylenol and 2, 5-Xylenol are also gaining high attraction across different end-use applications. Chemical industry reflects high adoption of xylenols and is also expected to witness high demand from end-use applications like phenolic resins production, anti- oxidant manufacturing, and insecticides in the years to follow. Higher demand for 2, 4 Xylenol across the globe, increasing the demand for chemical-based products coupled with rising health concerns, and increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases have triggered the use of xylenols on a regular basis, thus driving the growth of the global xylenols market.

Global Xylenols Market Dynamics

Established market in regions like Europe and North America are expected to dominate the xylenols market in terms of volume, whereas developing regions like APEJ is likely to multiply the market throughout the forecast period. Also, the global market for xylenols is expected to witness growth factors with the rapidly increasing use of xylenols in applications like solvent, disinfectants, phenolic resins production, anti- oxidant manufacturing, insecticides, health consciousness and rapidly increasing chemical industry. Stringent norms in certification of xylenol manufacturing is likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Xylenols Market Segmentation

The xylenols market can be segmented on type and application. On the basis of type, the market can be categorized into 2, 6-Xylenol, 2, 5-Xylenol, 2, 4-Xylenol, 2, 3-Xylenol, 3, 4-Xylenol, and 3, 5-Xylenol. On the basis of form, the market can be segmented into solid and liquid. On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into solvent, disinfectants, phenolic resins production, anti-oxidant manufacturing, insecticides and other applications. Geographically, the global market for xylenols can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Global Xylenols Market Key Players

The xylenols manufacturers are primarily focusing on emerging countries to gain a huge operating revenue. Key vendors in the market are continuously introducing new xylenols product. Some of the key market participants in the xylenols market are Hain Celestial Group, Pamela’s Products, Pillsbury etc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the xylenols market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to xylenols market segments such as geographies, type and application.

