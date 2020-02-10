Xian Tourism Market 2019 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunies: 2024

Overview for “Xian Tourism Market” Research Report Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

Tour is a kind of leisure activity, meaning that people with families or friends go out to relax themselves and get out of the tedious work or maybe trouble things from life for the time being. Now with the society developing and people’s living standard improving, tour is more and more popular.

Scope of the Report:

The National Outline for Tourism and Leisure (2013–2020), released in 2013 by the State Council,14 is expected to further boost domestic tourism by implementing a national system of paid holidays by the end of 2020. The government’s 12th Five-Year Plan, which aims to increase living standards, should also contribute to this development.

The global Xian Tourism market is valued at 20300 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 38500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Xian Tourism.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Xian Tourism market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Xian Tourism market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Citadines Centra

Mercure Xi’an on Renmin Square

Chenggong International Hotel

Hilton Xi’an

The Westin Xi’an

Sofitel Xi’an on Renmin Square

Golden Flower Hotel

Grand Park Xi’an

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Season

Off-season

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

by car

with the tour

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Xian Tourism Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Xian Tourism Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Xian Tourism Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Xian Tourism Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Xian Tourism Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Xian Tourism Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Xian Tourism Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Xian Tourism by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Xian Tourism Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Xian Tourism Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Xian Tourism Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

