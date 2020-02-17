Xanthan Gum Market 2019 By Application, Top Players, Revenue, Growth Trends, Share, Business Opportunities, Industry Size and Global Forecast to 2023

Xanthan Gum Market Overview:

The global xanthan gum market is studied in detail in a new report from Market Research Future (MRFR). Global figures for the xanthan gum market are provided in the report, which also contains a detailed analysis of the market’s leading growth drivers and restraints and leading segments.

Xanthan gum is a polysaccharide used in a wide range of industrial applications as a thickening agent, stabilizer, additive, and emulsifier. It is produced through the fermentation process facilitated by gram-negative Xanthomonas campestris bacteria. Xanthan gum has excellent binding properties, due to which its demand has risen steadily in the food and beverage industry.

Xanthan Gum Market Key Players:

Leading players in the global xanthan gum market include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Fufeng Group Limited, CP Kelco, Deosen Biochemical Ltd., Fuerst Day Lawson, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Ingredion Incorporated, Solvay, and DuPont.

Xanthan Gum Market Segmentation:

The global xanthan gum market is segmented on the basis of the form, function, and application.

On the basis of form, the market is segregated into dry and liquid segments.

On the basis of the function, the global xanthan gum market is segmented into thickeners, stabilizers, gelling agents, fat replacers, and coating materials.

By application, the global xanthan gum market is segmented into food & beverages, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and others. Food and beverages hold a dominant share of around 32% in the global xanthan gum market, although the oil and gas and pharmaceutical industries also hold comparable shares of around 30%. These three are likely to remain the key consumers of xanthan gum over the forecast period due to the growing demand for xanthan gum around the world.

Xanthan Gum Market Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is growing significantly in the market due to rapid urbanization coupled with technology. It is predicted that growing investments in the end-use industries is likely to drive the market in the region during the forecast period. The growing personal care concerns, improving lifestyles and an increase in the number of restaurants have propelled the countries such as China, Japan, and India to achieve a stunning growth in the market during the forecast period.

North America is likely to be a major regional market for xanthan gum over the forecast period due to the growing demand for xanthan gum from the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The growing demand for capsules and tablets in the U.S., where the pharmaceutical industry has set up a solid presence in recent years, is likely to be a major driver for the global xanthan gum market over the forecast period. The growing food and beverage industry in the region are also likely to be a major driver for the global xanthan gum market in North America, as several key players in the global food and beverage industry have headquarters and/or manufacturing plants in North America.

