X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market Size Segmented by Top Players, Revenue, Growth, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2024

X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) is a laboratory-based technique commonly used for identification of crystalline materials and analysis of unit cell dimensions. One of two primary types of XRD analysis (X-ray powder diffraction and single-crystal XRD) is commonly applied to samples to obtain specific information about the crystalline material under investigation. X-ray powder diffraction is widely used in geology, environmental science, material science, and engineering to rapidly identify unknown crystalline substances (typically in less than 20 minutes). A pure, finely ground, and homogenized sample is required for determination of the bulk composition. Additional uses include detailed characterization of crystalline samples, determination of unit cell dimensions, and quantitative determination of modal amounts of minerals in a sample. X-ray powder diffraction can also be applied to the identification of fine-grained minerals.

Asia-Pacific has the largest global consumption in X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) in 2017.

In the industry, Bruker profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Panalytical and Rigaku ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 25.14%, 22.30% and 17.43% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of X-ray Diffractometer (XRD), including X-ray powder diffraction and Single-crystal XRD. And X-ray powder diffraction is the main type for X-ray Diffractometer (XRD), and the X-ray powder diffraction reached a sales volume of approximately 2217 Unit in 2017, with 90.43% of global sales volume.

The worldwide market for X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019

X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market Segment by Top Key Companies, this report covers:

– Bruker

– Panalytical

– Rigaku

– Shimadzu

– Agilent

– Thermo Fisher

– Innox-X

– Hao Yuan Instrument

– Tongda

– Persee and more………

X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market Segment by Type covers:

– Powder XRD

– Single-crystal XRD

X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

– Pharma

– Biotech

– Chemical

– Scientific Research Institutes

– Others

