X-Ray Detector Market Research Insights, Industry Analysis Research 2019 With Moxtek, Rigaku Corporation, Teledyne DALSA, AMPTEK, Inc., Varex Imaging Corporation, Inc. And Many More

Global X-ray Detector Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. X-ray systems use high-energy radiation for the diagnosis of diseases by capturing images of the internal structure of body.

The works when the X-ray light is quantized (photons). In order to detect, energy is transferred from the particle to the detector. A photon is either fully absorbed or not at all. The energy absorbed is then transferred into an electrical signal and then digitized.

Detector-based digital radiography is the latest technology development in x-ray. It uses different types of solid-state detectors such as flat panel detectors, charge coupled devices as image receptors and an x-ray source for the production of high-quality radiographs. These detectors are compact, lightweight and come in various sizes which include portable detectors. These detectors increase dose efficiency, image quality, and ease of equipment handling.

Some of the major players operating in this market are

AMPTEK, Inc.

Varex Imaging Corporation

Rigaku Corporation

Moxtek

Teledyne DALSA Inc.

Canon Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Detection Technology Plc.

Other Players Are: FUJIFILM Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Thales Group, Carestream Health, YXLON International, Idetec Medical Imaging, Medecom, Rayence, Analogic Corporation., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Vieworks Co., Ltd. Agfa-Gevaert Group. and others.

Product Launch:

In 2016, Virtual Imaging, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Cannon, Inc. announces Availability of Single-User Interface for the RadPRO OMNERA 50 Veterinary Digital Radiographic System. The single-user interface allows for intuitive operation and minimal steps by integrating the digital X-ray system and the X-ray generator which enables communication between the two systems.

In 2017, Teledyne DALSA launched four new models in its high value, small format Genie Nano GigE Vision camera series. These new models are developed for an expanding number of industrial imaging applications, including intelligent traffic systems, printed circuit board inspection and metrology; Genie Nano models features a global shutter and a 3.45 µm pixel. Customers can expect high picture quality, high resolution, and high-speed imaging without distortion, and even faster throughput with Teledyne’s award-winning

Segmentation: Global X-Ray Detectors Market

Global X-ray detector market is segmented into three notable segments such as Type, Application and End User.

On the basis of type , the market is segmented into flat panel detectors, computed radiography detectors (CRD), line scan detectors and, charged coupled devices detectors (CCD). The flat panel detector segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2017, Varex Imaging Corporation Completed the Acquisition Of PerkinElmer’s Medical Imaging Business. This will help Varex Imaging Corporation to grow its market share and expand its product line.



On the basis of application, the market is segmented into medical application, dental application, security application, veterinary application and industrial application. In 2019, medical application segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In 2016, Amptek, Inc. announced that it has completed the acquisition of HS Foils(U.S.), a provider of radiation detector components, including ultra-thin radiation windows, silicon drift detectors and x-ray filters. This will help Amptek Inc. to expand its product portfolio.

On the basis of end user , the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, original equipment manufacturers, clinics and ICU. In 2019, hospitals segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In 2019, Rigaku Introduced Newest SmartLab Intelligent X-ray Diffraction (XRD) System. This helped Rigaku Corporation to have a deeper footprint in the market due to its expanded product line.

