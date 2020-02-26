X-Ray Detector Market Reaching at US$ 3.8 Billion Investment to 2024 – Forecast by Medical, Orthopedic, Mammogram, Dental, Cardiac, Veterinary & Security Use

New Report Added “X-ray detectors market” study by digital imaging technologies, declining prices & benefits offered by digital detectors, & reimbursement cuts for analog X-ray are driving growth.

X-ray detectors market is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2024 from USD 2.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Growing public and private investments in digital imaging technologies, declining prices and benefits offered by digital detectors, & reimbursement cuts for analog X-ray are driving growth of x-ray detectors market.

Research provides an overview of X-ray detectors market. It aims at estimating market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as type, applications, and region. Report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

“Flat-panel detectors (FPDs) to account for the largest share of the market in 2019 .”

X-ray detectors market is segmented into flat-panel detectors (FPDs), computed radiography (CR) detectors, charge-coupled device (CCD) detectors, and line-scan detectors. The FPDs segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017 and is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital imaging systems, rising disposable income, growing number of awareness programs and symposia, and growing venture capital investment.

Key Players in X-Ray Detector Market are Varian Medical Systems (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Canon, Inc. (Japan), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Teledyne DALSA Inc. (U.S.), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Carestream Health (U.S.), Vieworks Co., Ltd (South Korea), Analogic Corporation (U.S.), Rayence (South Korea), YXLON International GmbH (Germany), DRTECH (Korea), and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan).

Factors such as growing public and private investments in digital imaging technologies, declining prices and benefits offered by digital detectors, and reimbursement cuts for analog X-rays are driving the growth of the X-ray detectors market. However, the high cost of digital X-ray systems is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

X-ray detectors market into type, applications, and region. Based on FPDs type, the X-ray detectors market is segmented into FPDs market by type of systems, panel size, and portability. The Flat-panel detectors (FPDs) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the X-ray detectors market, by type, in 2017. While the X-ray detectors market presents significant growth opportunities, market growth may be limited to a certain extent due to the high cost of digital X-ray systems.

