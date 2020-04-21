Wrapping Tissues Market : Up-to-Date Analysis of Market Trends and Technological Improvements (2018-2028)

Global Wrapping Tissues Market: Overview

Tissues can be made up of either wood pulp, de-inked pulp or recovered paper. Tissue papers are widely used for a variety of decorative solutions; wrapping tissue is one of them. They are light-weight, soft and can be used for various decorative purpose. Wrapping tissues are gaining traction in the global tissues market owing to the rapid growth of gift packaging industry. They are economical for the consumers. Wrapping tissues find application in various end use such as logistic industry, gift packaging and others.

Global Wrapping Tissues Market: Dynamics

Growing gift packaging industry is one of the key factor in driving the market of wrapping tissues globally. Increased sales of bouquets is also escalating the demand of wrapping tissues in the market. With the growth in disposable income of the middle class, the spending on such products is increasing and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Consumers are now ready to spend more on gift packaging, which is anticipated to fuel the demand for wrapping tissues.

In recent years, corporate gifting has emerged as a major driving force behind the consumption of the wrapping tissues. Corporate gifting is referred as ‘double edged sword’ which could be used as a sales promotion tool to expand the company’s business and foster new relationships through distributing gifts to their employees or customers on special occasions. The wrapping tissues market is expected to register substantial growth in the emerging economies owing to the increased growth in the hospitality industry. Celebration and festive seasons such as Christmas and New Year are the major driving factor behind the increasing demand for the wrapping tissues in the global market. However, wrapping tissues are single-use products and end up in the dump after their use which causes pollution. With the rising concerns about the environmental issues, the demand for wrapping tissues might hinder during the forecast period. These aforementioned factors might hamper the growth of the global wrapping tissues market.

Global Wrapping Tissues Market: Segmentation

On the basis of base papers, global wrapping tissues can be segmented as:

Virgin pulp

De-inked pulp

Mixed pulp

On the basis of distribution channel, global wrapping tissues can be segmented as:

Store Based Retail

E-commerce

On the basis of end use, global wrapping tissues can be segmented as:

Commercial

Residential

Global Wrapping Tissues Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global wrapping tissues market has been divided into seven key regions as- Asia-Pacific excl. Japan, Japan, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe. Demand for the wrapping tissue market are expected to remain high in APEJ and Latin America. However, Western Europe and North America are witnessing a stagnant market growth due to heavy competition between the packaging vendors and expect a slight growth in forecast year.

Global Wrapping Tissues Market: Key players

