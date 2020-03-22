Woven Medical Tape Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2028

Woven Medical Tape Market: An Overview : Woven medical tapes are the type of medical tape which is made of woven, knitted fabric. The woven fabrics in the woven medical tape are washing durable and can also be made flame retardant. Woven medical tapes are stronger and considerably more cumbersome than the counterparts such as non-woven medical tapes. Woven medical tapes are breathable, comfortable, and removes cleanly and painlessly. These tapes are explicitly used for dressing wound care, tagging medical devices and equipment, splitting, and tubing.

The woven medical tapes are used for cover tape and to finish devices. High adhesiveness and durability coupled with flawless finish make woven medical tape an ideal solution for use in the pharmaceutical industry. Woven medical tapes are specially used for children care because of their painless removal. Woven medical tapes are printable and available in various sizes and colors. Besides, the woven medical tapes have high moisture vapor transmission rate (MVTR), and acrylic adhesives are used with the woven fabric.

Woven Medical Tape Market: Dynamics : The high demand for painless and clean medical tapes is fulfilled by the woven medical tapes coupled with the increase of healthcare industries is expected to propel the global woven medical tape market. The higher reliability and security provided by the woven medical tape is expected to fuel the global woven medical tape market. The woven medical tapes are used in infusion dressing, diagnostic service, wound care dressing, surgical drapes, and compression dressing. The diverse use of woven medical tapes in healthcare industries is expected to contribute to the growth of woven medical tape market.

Use of non-woven medical tape can be a potential restraint for the woven medical tape market. The non-woven medical tape is lighter in weight and cheaper in cost as compared to woven medical tape. Besides, accessibility of advanced wound care products, lack of proper guidelines for right woven medical tape selection and Medial Adhesive-Related Skin Injuries (MARSI) is expected to hamper the growth of woven medical tape market.

Woven Medical Tape Market: Segmentation : Globally, the Woven Medical Tape market is segmented on the basis of material type, capacity and end-user industries which are further segmented as –

On the basis of adhesive type, the global woven medical tape market is segmented as- Acrylic, Silicon; On the basis of application, the global woven medical tape market is segmented as- Monitoring/diagnostic devices, Compression dressings, Infusion dressings, Wound care dressings, Surgical drapes; On the basis of end-user industry, the global woven medical tape market is segmented as- Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC), Clinics, Homecare settings., Others;’

Woven Medical Tape Market: Key players : Some of the key players operating in the global woven medical tape market are – Tekra Corporation., NICHIBAN Co., Ltd., Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd, Sheng Hung Industrial Co Ltd, MBK Tape Solutions, Berry Global, Inc, Fralock Innovative Materials Manufacturing & Automation, Pinnacle Technologies, Ad Tape & Label, and Medtronic Plc., Johnson & Johnson;

Woven Medical Tape Market: Regional outlook : North America is expected to have the largest share in the global woven medical tape market. The largest healthcare industry set up in the region is expected to fuel the growth of global woven medical tape market. The US is expected to have the largest share in the global woven medical tape market of North America. Western Europe is expected to have market share just after North America in global woven medical tape market. The better infrastructure and use of the high-quality medical product in the region is expected to bolster the growth of woven medical tape market.

Germany, France, Italy, and U.K. are expected to have the maximum share in the woven medical tape market of Western Europe. Asia Pacific and MEA are projected to have maximum growth in global woven medical tape market. The increasing infrastructure of healthcare industries and various government initiatives for better quality medical treatment is expected to fuel the growth of medical woven tape market in the regions.

Geographically the global woven medical tape market has been divided into seven key regions as: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, Japan;

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

