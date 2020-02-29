Wound Dressings Market Exclusive Analysis Report 2019: By KCI Licensing, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Alliqua.com, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Inc, Coloplast Pty Ltd, Medtronic

Wound Dressings market report covers many business strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and others that help to amplify their footprints in the market. According to the report, the global market is anticipated to witness a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. The market drivers and restraints have been explained in the report using SWOT analysis. The market share of major competitors on global level is also studied in the Wound Dressings report where key areas such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America are covered in this market research report.

The key research methodology used here by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation.

Market Analysis: Global Wound Dressings Market

Global Wound Dressings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.49 billion to an estimated value of USD 14.81 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major Market Competitors: Global Wound Dressings Market

KCI Licensing, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Alliqua.com (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), ConvaTec Inc. (UK), Coloplast Pty Ltd (Australia), Medtronic (Ireland), Organogenesis Inc. (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Derma Sciences Inc. (US), Hollister Incorporated (US), MiMedx (US), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US), Human Biosciences (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Systagenix (US), Genzyme Corporation (US) and Beiersdorf AG (Germany) among others..

Key Developments in the Market: Global Wound Dressings Market

In February 2018, Smith and Nephew launched a single use NPWT device, PICO 7 in Europe which will help in attracting the hard to heal patients.

In 2016, Organogenesis launched a wound care medical device, PuraPly which is composed of a collagen sheet coated with 0.1% polyhexmethylenebiguanide hydrochloride, covers a wide range of acute and chronic wounds including pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers has named one of the “Top 10 Innovations in Podiatry”. It will capture a significant amount of global wound dressings market

Market Drivers: Global Wound Dressings Market

New developments in technologies.

Growth in the numbers of geriatric population.

Rise in the incidences of diabetes and diabetic wounds.

Initiation of government in the wound dressing market is some of the factor which drives the market.

Market Restraints: Global Wound Dressings Market

High price of advanced wound dressing technology product or devices hampers the market.

Competitive Pricing Pressure is the challenge in the emerging market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Wound Dressings Market

The Global Wound Dressings Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Wound Dressings Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Primary Respondents: Global Wound Dressings Market

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Segmentation: Global Wound Dressings Market

By Product

Advanced Wound Dressings

Foam dressings, Hydrocolloids, Hydrofiber, Film dressings, Alginates, Collagen dressings, Hydrogels dressings, Wound contact layers, Super absorbent dressings



Traditional Wound Dressings

Surgical tapes, Anti-infective dressings, Dry dressings.



By Type

Anti-microbial, Non Anti-microbial

By Wound Type

Surgical wounds, Burns, Diabetic foot ulcers, Pressure ulcers, Venous ulcers, Trauma, Chronic wounds



By End-Users

Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers.



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa



