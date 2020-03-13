Wound Dressing Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming Years

Global wound dressing market size is expected to reach $17.3 billion by 2023. The market is mainly driven by increasing volume of surgeries; rising number of road accidents; surge in number of burn cases; growing incidence of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcer, pressure ulcer, and venous ulcer; and rising prevalence of diabetes.

Globally, North America accounted for the largest share of the wound dressing market, with 40.5% share in 2017. This is attributable to increasing geriatric population, rising number of road accidents, growing number of diabetes and obesity cases, and increase in burn cases in the region.

Road accidents are responsible for the formation of severe wounds and their incidence is increasing, which is fueling the demand of wound dressing products. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety data, which was collected from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 37,461 lives were lost on the U.S. roads in 2016, an increase of 5.6% from 2015. As a result, the demand for wound dressing is expected to increase in this region.

The key players operating in the wound dressing industry are launching various advanced wound dressing products in order to strengthen their position in the advanced wound dressing market. For instance, in 2017, ConvaTec Group Plc launched AQUACEL, a surgical dressing for reducing surgical site infection. It has a thin adhesive layer, to aid conformability for specific types of surgical wounds such as cesarean section and lumbar spine surgery, and also provides antimicrobial protection.

Some of the other key players operating in the wound dressing market are 3M Company, Medtronic plc, Smith & Nephew plc, Hollister Incorporated, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB and DermaRite Industries LLC.

