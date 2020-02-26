Wound Care Sealants Market Demand, Insights and Forecast up to 2026

One of the critical steps in a surgical procedure is wound closure, and suturing is the most extensively used method. Suturing usually postpones the length of surgery and increases patient’s risk of anesthesia awareness. Disadvantages associated with sutures include iatrogenic trauma to the tissue, pain, delayed healing, increased risk of infection and inflammation, and inability to provide an immediate seal. Wound care sealants or adhesives can be used as adjuncts to sutures to prevent liquid and air leakages. Wound care sealants can potentially replace staples and sutures for better closure, faster implementation, minimized blood loss, and easy and less painful operation. High binding strength, ease of application, tissue biocompatibility, biodegradable byproducts, minimal tissue reactivity, and low cost are the factors that can be attributed to the growth of the global Wound Care Sealants Market in the last two decades.

The global wound care sealants market can be segmented based on biomaterial, end-user, and region. In terms of biomaterial, the wound care sealants market can be classified into natural polymer-based sealants, synthetic polymer-based sealants, and cyanoacrylate sealants. The natural polymer-based sealants segment can be categorized into fibrin sealants, collagen sealants, and albumin-based sealants. The synthetic polymer-based sealants segment can be divided into polyurethane, polyester, and polyethylene glycol-based sealants. Based on end-user, the global wound care sealants market can be segmented into hospitals, wound care clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Geographically, the global wound care sealants market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America accounted for major share of the global wound care sealants market in terms of revenue in 2017, followed by Europe. The market in emerging countries such as China, South Korea, Brazil, and India are anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the next five years. However, North America and Europe are projected to continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period. North America is at the forefront of medical innovation. This is due to a majority of both established and emerging wound care companies are headquartered in the region or have a significant corporate presence. Marketing approvals from the FDA act as guidepost for the country’s own decision-making processes. North America’s large wound care sealants market share is attributed to higher disposable income than other regions and high prevalence and incidence rates of certain conditions such as obesity and diabetes.

According to the American Professional Wound Care Association, chronic non-healing wounds impact nearly 15% of Medicare beneficiaries i.e., around 8.2 million people. Diabetic foot ulcers are one of the most common type of chronic wounds that affect 19% to 34% of diabetic patients. Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that over 50 million inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures are performed in the U.S., accounting to more than 100 million surgeries per year. Large number of surgical procedures will subsequently lead to the need for post-surgical wound care.

The wound care sealants market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in geriatric population, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and penetration of market players in the region. Other regions such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to be prospective markets in the near future due to high adoption rate of technologically advanced therapeutics & instruments and highly developing health care industry.

The global wound care sealants market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large number of global as well as new players. Key players operating in the wound care sealants market are LifeBond Ltd., Baxter International, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., CryoLife, Inc., CSL Behring, Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cohera Medical, Inc., and Ethicon US, LLC. (Johnson & Johnson), among others.