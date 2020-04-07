Wound Care Market Growth Factors By 2023 : Covidien PLC, Convatec Healthcare B S.À.R.L., Integra LifeSciences, Hollister, Inc., Ethicon, Inc

Wound Care is a competitive market with dozens of significant competitors and hundreds of smaller companies selling products designed to reduce hospital stays. Wound Management Products segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment among product type on account of increasing geriatric population, rising incidence of chronic diseases and greater effectiveness in providing healing.

According to Research for Markets, the Global Wound Care market is accounted for $18.22 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $26.24 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 5.3%. The market is ubiquitous with vast usage of these products in healing and preventing infection. Growing incidence of Hospital-acquired infections & awareness among people is driving the market. Apart from these, technological advancements and new innovative products are some other factors favoring the market. However, high cost associated with advanced wound care is inhibiting the market.

Get Sample Report @ http://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/wound-care-global-market-5143

North America accounted for largest market share owing to rising awareness regarding new technologies for wound care, government support in the form of funding, and rising diabetic and aged population. Moreover, Asia Pacific is poised to be the fastest growing market attributing to increasing health awareness. The emerging generation of wound care products and technologies are well positioned to capitalize on this growth in this region.

Some of the key players in global Wound Care market include Covidien PLC (A Subsidiary of Medtronic Company), Convatec Healthcare B S.À.R.L., Integra LifeSciences, Hollister, Inc., Ethicon, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Derma Sciences, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Subsidiary of Investor AB), Smith & Nephew PLC, Coloplast A/S, BSN medical, Baxter International Inc., 3M Company and Acelity L.P. Inc.

Products Covered:

Exudate Management

Infection Management

Wound Management Products

Surgical Wound Care Products

Traditional and Basic Wound Care Products

Wound Types Covered:

Radionecrosis

Trauma Lacerations

Surgical Wounds

Chronic Wounds & Ulcers

Burns

Acute Wounds

End Users Covered:

Home Healthcare

Long-Term Care Facilities

Hospitals and Specialty Wound Clinics

For Instant Discount on This Report for Limited Time Period @ http://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/wound-care-global-market-5143

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Wound Care market, By Product

6 Global Wound Care market, By Wound Type

7 Global Wound Care market, By End User

8 Global Wound Care Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

Know more about our Knowledge Store @ http://www.researchformarkets.com/reports/wound-care-global-market-5143

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]