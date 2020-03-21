Wound Care Active Therapies Market Competitive Analysis 2017 to 2025

Active therapies are intended to facilitate re-establishment of innate repair mechanisms in the treatment of chronic wounds, which involve application of active biological agents such as growth factors, skin grafts, and skin substitutes, and other agents. Incidence of chronic wounds including diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, surgical wounds, and burns is increasing across the world. Treatment of chronic wounds has been evolving with time and the products and therapies in the treatment of chronic wounds have evolved from traditional wound dressings to new and advanced wound dressings, wound care devices, and active therapies. Active therapies are the emerging therapies in wound care and considered to be the most promising in the treatment of chronic wounds. Wound care dressings have not been efficient in the treatment of chronic wounds, and devices used in the current modules of treatment also lack comprehensive data presenting the complete healing of wounds, especially in the hard to heal ulcers segment. Hence, various health care organizations across the world in collaboration with regional and national governments and other research universities are focusing on new and advanced active therapies in the treatment of chronic wounds by conducting various clinical trials.

The global wound care active therapies market can be segmented based on type of wound, therapy type, end-user, and region. In terms of type of wound, the global market can be categorized into diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, lower limb ulcers, surgical wounds, burns, and other wound types. The diabetic foot ulcers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global wound care active therapies market owing to rising incidence of diabetes and diabetic foot ulcers, and increasing applications of active therapies in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers due to positive clinical trials. Based on therapy type, the market can be classified into growth factors, skin grafts and substitutes, and other active therapies. The skin grafts and substitutes segment dominated the global wound care active therapies market in 2016. However, rising adoption of growth factors in active therapies is likely to drive the market. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospital inpatient settings, hospital outpatient settings, clinics, long-term care centers, home care settings, and others.

Increasing incidence of chronic wounds and growing number of clinical studies demonstrating the effectiveness and superiority of active therapies over other traditional and advanced wound dressings in the treatment of chronic wounds are the major factors expected to propel the global wound care active therapies market from 2017 to 2025. However, lack of reimbursement in countries in Europe such as Germany, the U.K., and other countries across the world for active therapies in the treatment of chronic wounds is expected to restrain the global market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global wound care active therapies market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global market owing to adequate reimbursement for active therapies in the treatment of chronic wounds, increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers, lower limb ulcers, and other chronic wounds, rising health care expenditure in the region, and growing demand among patients and health care providers for new and advanced therapies in the treatment of chronic wounds.

Key players operating in the global wound care active therapies market include MiMedex Group, Inc., Organogenesis, Inc., Integra Lifesciences, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, ACell, Inc., and Soluble Systems, LLC. among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

