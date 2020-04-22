Worldwide Trend Of Thrombosis Drugs Market In Global Industry To 2026

Global Thrombosis Drugs Market: Overview

Thrombosis drugs help in the prevention or inhibition of thrombus, by mimicking the role of antithrombin, a protein molecule produced in the body, which helps clotting of the blood. Antithrombin is a small protein involved in the inactivation of several enzymes in the coagulation system. The global thrombosis drugs market is expanding at a significant pace due to factors such as increase in the cases of cancer and the number of patients consuming high amounts of tobacco, worldwide.

The global thrombosis drugs market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on drug class, indication, distribution channel, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global thrombosis drugs market.



Global Thrombosis Drugs Market: Key Segments

Based on drug class, the global thrombosis drugs market can be segmented into factor Xa inhibitor, low molecular weight heparin, p2y12 platelet inhibitor, and others. The drug class in this segment have been analyzed based on different uses of drugs to treat thrombosis events in various regions. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. In terms of indication, the global thrombosis drugs market can be classified into pulmonary embolism, atrial fibrillation, deep vein thrombosis, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Thrombosis Drugs Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global thrombosis drugs market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of MEA). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also provides the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, drug class portfolios, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the thrombosis drugs market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Baxter International Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Pfizer, Inc.

The global thrombosis drugs market has been segmented as follows:

Thrombosis Drugs Market, by Drug Class

Factor Xa Inhibitor

Low Molecular Weight Heparin

P2Y12 Platelet Inhibitor

Others

Thrombosis Drugs Market, by Indication

Pulmonary Embolism

Atrial Fibrillation

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Others

Thrombosis Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Thrombosis Drugs Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

