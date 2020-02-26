Worldwide Trend of Cloud Computing in Healthcare Market | Global Industry Forecast 2016-2021

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Healthcare: Trends in Cloud Computing – Vertical and technology trends” to its huge collection of research reports.

The implementation of cloud computing in healthcare industry helps in improving the entire healthcare infrastructure through offering effective storage facility and data transportation. Healthcare needs to generate ample of data from patients’ information to video or image data in each and every second. Cloud computing also helps several medical professionals in easy tracking and accessing patients’ previous health records. Such facilities benefit pharmacologists in updating patients’ current medicine and health conditions. All such USPs are driving the global cloud computing in healthcare market. Along with this, flourishing healthcare industry worldwide are mandating the adoption of digital medical records which are modernizing the healthcare infrastructure. Therefore, the healthcare industry are also adopting technologically advanced information-centric data sharing model. Such factors are also fueling demand in the global cloud computing in healthcare market.

Furthermore, cloud computing in healthcare helps in improving storage along with increasing flexibility and scalability of data. Rising adoption of wearable devices, big data, and IoT in healthcare, and rapid implementation of patient protection and care act in healthcare industry also escalates the usage of cloud computing, which in turn is boosting the global cloud computing in healthcare market. Increasing demand for speeding up the document or data processing in healthcare facilities is another factor propelling the global cloud computing in healthcare market.

Cloud computing in healthcare helps in saving costs in upgrading conventional medical information and data with cloud computing services for sharing crucial patients’ information along with their medications among pharmacists and healthcare professionals. All these advantages are also propelling expansion in the global cloud computing in healthcare market.

“Healthcare: Trends in Cloud Computing”, a vertical focused report by GlobalData, is one of the many products in the digital Industry product portfolio.

– Overview of the technology and its relevance in the verticals.

– Key challenges faced by the industry verticals (healthcare) pertinent to its technology (big data & analytics) implementation.

– Elaborate overview of supply side and demand side trends affecting the technology growth.

– Overview of the revenue opportunities in the cloud computing market for the healthcare sector through to 2021 – highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sectors, and size band. Moreover, the report also outlines enterprises investment priorities in the cloud computing segment for the healthcare sector.

– Future recommendation and market opportunities for cloud computing segment in the healthcare industry.

– Helps the reader to understand the cloud computing market landscape in the healthcare industry, the recent trends, and challenges.

– The most exhaustive and up-to-date report providing revenue opportunity forecasts in the cloud computing market from 2016 to 2021, spanning four technology segments, six regions, and two size bands.

– Extensive technology growth predictions based on adoption indicators, end-user technology demand, GlobalDatas in-house ICT survey results, and macroeconomic factors.

– The report provides a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within the cloud computing segment and its sub categories.

