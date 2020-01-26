Worldwide Technology Of Solid-State LiDAR Market In Global Industry 2019-2024

Solid state LiDAR is gaining traction as a promising technology that is cheaper, faster, and provides higher resolution than traditional LiDAR, with predictions that its price range could eventually hundreds of dollars per unit.

Scope of the Report:

Globally, some enterprises, like Velodyne, Quanergy, LeddarTech, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Solid-State LiDAR and related services. At the same time, Europe, will be occupied 48% sales market share in 2021, is remarkable in the global Solid-State LiDAR industry because of their market share and technology status of Solid-State LiDAR.

The consumption volume of Solid-State LiDAR is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Solid-State LiDAR industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Solid-State LiDAR is still promising.

The worldwide market for Solid-State LiDAR is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.3% over the next five years, will reach 1980 million US$ in 2024, from 990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Solid-State LiDAR in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Velodyne

Quanergy

LeddarTech

ABAX Sensing

Ibeo

Trilumina

Innoviz

Strobe

Aeye

TetraVue

Continental AG

Xenomatix

Imec

Robosense

Genius Pro

Benewake

Hesai

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

MEMS Based Scanning

Phase Array

Non-Scanning Flash

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Industrial

Security

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Solid-State LiDAR product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Solid-State LiDAR, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Solid-State LiDAR in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Solid-State LiDAR competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Solid-State LiDAR breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Solid-State LiDAR market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Solid-State LiDAR sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

