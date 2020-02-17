Worldwide Technology Of Electronic Recruitment Market In Global Industry 2019-2025

Electronic Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.
In 2018, the global Electronic Recruitment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Electronic Recruitment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Recruitment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Recruit
LinkedIn
CareerBuilder
Monster
SEEK
Zhilian
51job
Naukri
StepStone
Dice Holdings
Glassdoor
SimplyHired
TopUSAJobs
104 Job Bank
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Full-time Recruitment
Part-time Recruitment
Market segment by Application, split into
Secretarial/Clerical
Accounting/Financial
Computing
Technical/Engineering
Professional/Managerial
Nursing/Medical/Care
Hotel/Catering
Sales/Marketing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electronic Recruitment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Recruitment are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
