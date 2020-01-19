Worldwide Technology Of Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic Market In Global Industry 2019

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic Market Research Report 2019”.

Bipolar disorder, also known as manic-depressive disorder, is a mental illness. It is a mental health problem that primarily affects mood. Symptoms of bipolar disorder are extreme irritability or agitation, a period of feeling empty, loss of interest in normal activities, sleep problems, etc. According to Pfizer, Inc., bipolar disorder affects over 5 million people in the U.S. Bipolar episodes are characterized by a drastic change in behavior and mood, and range from joyful and overexcited (manic episodes) to extremely sad and hopeless (depressive state). These disorders have different types of episodes such as manic episodes, hypomanic episodes, depressive episodes, and mixed episodes. Causes of bipolar disorders include childhood trauma, stressful life events, self-esteem problems, and genetic inheritance. People across the world marked March 30 as a World Bipolar Day to spread awareness about the disorder and erase the stigma of mental illness. Large number of people suffering from this mental condition resort to drinking to lift their mood. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 27.6% of the people with bipolar disorder become addicted to alcohol, while over 16% engaged in alcohol abuse.

The growing need to reduce the financial burden of bipolar disorder will drive the growth prospects for the global bipolar disorder therapeutic market until the end of 2021. It has been observed that governments and companies across the globe are increasingly organizing awareness camps to raise disease awareness among the public, reduce the burden of mental disorders in vulnerable groups, ensure the rights of people with mental disorders, and make treatment facilities accessible to them. Consequently, such awareness initiatives help to curb the overall monetary loss, reduce their effect on the global economy, and improve the quality of life for patients. Such factors will raise public awareness about mental disorders and treatments and in turn, propel the rate of revenue generation in the market.

The Americas accounted for the majority market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. Some of the major factors responsible for the market’s growth in the region are the high incidence of bipolar disorder symptoms in the US, the growing number of pipeline products, the rising awareness about these disorders in the region, and the growing prevalence of pediatric bipolar disorders.

The global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Antipsychotics

Anticonvulsants

Mood Stabilizers

Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

