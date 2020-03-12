Worldwide Ridesharing Insurance Market: Executive Summary, Introduction, Market Sizing and Five Forces Analysis up to 2025

Download Free PDF Brochure of Ridesharing Insurance Market spread across 106 Pages, 16 Profiling Companies and Supported with tables and figures are now available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1835218

The Ridesharing Insurance Market report offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future Assessment. Ridesharing companies provide taxi-like services by connecting passengers to drivers via a smart phone app. Rides can be arranged in advance or on short notice.

In 2018, the global Ridesharing Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The official name for a ride-sharing business is a Transportation Network Company (TNC). TNCs contract with drivers who use their personal vehicles to transport passengers. Therefore, many of the drivers who work for TNCs do not have a livery drivers license, and their cars are neither registered nor insured as commercial vehicles. These drivers are distinct from limousine or taxi drivers, who use a commercial vehicle and already have commercial insurance coverage.

The key players covered in Ridesharing Insurance study

Allianz

AXA

State Farm

GEICO

Safeco

Allstate

USAA

American Family Insurance

PEMCO

Erie Insurance

Farmers

Liberty Mutual

Travelers

PICC

PianAn

AIG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Peer-to-peer ridesharing

Real-time ridesharing

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Personal

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

