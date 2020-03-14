Worldwide Music Publishing Market is Expected to Reach 6550 Million USD by 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Music Publishing Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

This report studies the Music Publishing market, Music Publishing involves music recording, merchandizing, publishing, and distributing musical content. To publish the musical content, music publisher requires a copyright of the song along with fee, which is commonly known as royalty.

Music publishing involves the acquisition of rights to, and licensing of, musical compositions (as opposed to recordings) from songwriters, composers or other rights holders. Music publishing revenues are derived from five main royalty sources: Mechanical, Performance, Synchronization, Digital and Other.In addition, music publishing includes other responsibilities, such as acquiring songs, administering copyrights, exploiting the artistic material, and protecting copyrights.

Scope of the Report:

The music publishing business is also highly competitive. The top three music publishers collectively accounted for 50% of the market. QYResarch observes that Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group, and BMG Rights Management are still essentially the largest participants in this market. Of the major players of Music Publishing, Universal Music Group maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Universal Music Group accounted for 22.47 % of the Global Music Publishing revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 13.72 %, 13.21 % and 11.97 % including Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group and BMG Rights Management. However, after the acquisition of SONGS Music Publishing with around $ 150 Million on December 2017, Kobalt Music will occupy larger global market share. There are many mid-sized and smaller players in the industry that represent the balance of the market, including many individual songwriters who publish their own works.

On the whole the music publishing market is still very much in the growth phase, and is set to be moderate growth over the next years. The North America, Europe and Japan market will lead the way, followed closely by the Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan), Latin America and Middle East & Africa markets. Over the past year, the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions have shown huge potential for growth.

The global Music Publishing market is valued at 4330 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 6550 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Music Publishing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Music Publishing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Music Publishing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Universal Music Group

Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Warner Music Group

BMG Rights Management

Kobalt Music

SONGS Music Publishing

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Performance

Digital

Synchronization

Mechanical

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Commonweal

Other

