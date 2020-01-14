Worldwide Mammography Systems Market to Reach US$3 billion by 2025

The Advanced Research on Mammography Systems Market- Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025, issued by Crystal Market Research. the Mammography Systems Industry has come across significant development in the existence and is anticipated to grow significantly over the period of forecast.

The mammography systems market is expected to be around $3 billion by 2025. Increasing incidences of breast cancer and other related diseases, rising awareness about preventive screenings for breast cancer, increase in number of breast imaging procedures, and growing popularity of 3D mammography systems are the key factors driving the growth of the global mammography systems market. For instance, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and National Cancer Institute, in 2014, in U.S., 236,968 women and 2,141 men were diagnosed with breast cancer. Moreover, government initiatives such as awareness programs and increased investments and funds for developing advanced imaging modalities will further contribute to the growth of this market. However, side effects due to radiation exposure and high cost of installation will restrain the growth of mammography systems market in near future.

Competitive Analysis of Mammography Systems Market:

Konica Minolta Inc.

Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc.

Analogic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Planmed Oy

Distinguishing the increasing predominance of Mammography Systems Market, this market research report demonstrates to be a key source of management and thorough data on the market across the globe. To coordinate with the perspective and forecast, this Mammography Systems report assesses the present market along with the changing trends on the marketplace. It is systematic research depending on the market and examines the competitive frame of their global Mammography Systems Industry. Total information gained from reputable sources from the industry and via proven research methodological analysis, this report provides 360degree data with this marketplace. The Report Data includes marketplace figures, graphs, and statistics and renders an innovative degree calculated strategy of their worldwide market.

Categorical Division by Type:

Digital Mammography Systems

Computed Radiography Systems

Digital Radiography Systems

Based on Application:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Inpatient Settings

Market Opportunities

1.Increasing population and rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries such as India and China will provide opportunities for the global mammography market.

2. According to WHO, in 2014, the healthcare expenditures of India and China were 4.7 and 5.5 respectively. Additionally, introduction of technologically advanced products in the developing countries will also offer good growth opportunities for the market players.

Regional Insights:

Prime countries, regions, and sub-sectors have been studied for giving improved knowledge of the market scope across the globe. The Industry information sectored the market by assessing the manufacturing chain, market manufacturers and their contribution to the industry, dominant policies and profits structure, and regulatory aspects. Geographically Sector of the Mammography Systems Market is thoroughly analyzed by analyzing the benefits gained, results from pricing, and require logistics, production capacity, and distribution, along with the prior performance of the market from the said region.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Mammography Systems Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Mammography Systems Market Definition

3.1.2. Mammography Systems Market Segmentation

3.2. Mammography Systems Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Mammography Systems of Drivers

3.2.2. Mammography Systems Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Mammography Systems Market, By Service

6. Mammography Systems Market, By Application

7. Mammography Systems Market, By Region

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC

