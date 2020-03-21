Worldwide Gambling Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Summary

Latest Research Report on “Worldwide Gambling Market“ Added by Analytical Research Cognizance, which covers Market Overview, Future Economic Impact, Competition by Manufacturers, Supply (Production), & Consumption Analysis

Description

Over the past many years, people have been playing games for entertainment and are interested in various games and events. Today, the activity has taken place at casinos, game parlours, bookmakers and now increasingly online. The online gaming market represents one of the fastest growing segments of the gambling industry. The gambling market is a dynamic and rapidly changing business for consumer demand. Many software and technology companies, regulators, attorneys, operators, media, payment solution providers, and investors are majorly focusing on this industry which is expected to grow in the next four years.

According to Research Report, the “Worldwide Gambling Market” will witness a CAGR of around 5.7% during the forecast period 2016–2022. Increasing smartphone and tablet penetration, increased device capability and the confidence of users are driving the market growth.

Get Sample for Gambling Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/48354

Some of the players covered in the report are

888 Holdings

Bet-at-home.com

Betfair Entertainment

Paddy Power

Unibet

Bwin.

Party

Ladbrokes Betting & Gaming

Paddy Power

Unibet.

The gambling market is analyzed by six regions –

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Access This Gambling Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/worldwide-gambling-market-by-types-by-product-by-regions-drivers-opportunities-trends-and-forecasts-2016-2022

These regions will grow during the next five years. Asia Pacific is the major region growing in this market due to the emergence of major casinos in the region that are operated by the US-based companies which will divert some of the US overseas-derived business in the region.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Gambling” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiative, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Place a direct purchase order of Gambling Market report at @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/48354

Some Points Cover Of Table Of Content :

1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Industry Trends

1.2.1 Harnessing Cross-Border Liquidity

1.2.2 Setting Realistic Taxation Levels

1.2.3 Varying Approaches to Different Online Gaming Disciplines

1.2.4 Combining Online Gaming and Social Networking

1.2.5 Internet Expansion

1.3 Pest Analysis

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Market segmentation

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Evolution

5.2 Evolution of Gambling Games

5.3 Age of Casinos

5.4 Online Boom for Gambling

5.5 Poker Boom in the Gambling Market

5.6 Future of Gambling

5.7 Government Regulations

5.8 Market Dynamics

5.8.1 Drivers

5.8.1.1 Government Support for the Legal Gambling

5.8.1.2 Increase Investments from the Entertainment Industry

5.8.1.3 Rise of Mobile Gambling

5.8.2 Restraints

5.8.2.1 Government regulations

5.8.2.2 Illegal Gambling Affecting the Total Market Revenue

5.8.3 Opportunities

5.8.3.1 Legalisation of Gambling in ME

5.8.3.2 Software Providers

5.8.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

6 Types: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Digital Gambling

6.2.1 Digital Gambling Segmentation

6.3 Offline Gambling

7 Product: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Casino

7.3 Lotteries

7.4 Poker

7.5 Betting

8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Market Size and Analysis

8.2.2 North America Gambling Market By Types

8.2.3 North America Gambling Market By Products

8.2.4 North America Gambling Market By Countries

8.2.4.1 US Gambling Market

8.2.4.1.1 Market size and analysis

8.2.4.1.2 US gambling market by types

8.2.4.1.3 US gambling market by products

8.2.4.2 Canada Gambling Market

8.2.4.2.1 Market Size and Analysis

8.2.4.2.2 Canada gambling market by types

8.2.4.2.3 Canada gambling market by Products

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Market Size and Analysis

8.3.2 Europe Gambling Market By Types

8.3.3 Europe Gambling Market By Product

8.3.4 Europe Gambling Market By Countries

…….

Related reports by arcognizance.com :

Global Gambling Market @ http://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=40384

About Us:

http://arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically . With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com