Worldwide Electronic Health Records Market to Reach US$33 billion by 2025

The global electronic health records (EHR) market is estimated to reach up to $33 billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing healthcare IT expenditure, favorable government initiatives for adoption and implementations of EHR systems and rapid advancements in information technology around the world. These systems not only help in efficiently maintaining historical data related to patients’ health parameters but also assist physicians in taking informed and timely decisions regarding most suitable treatment for patients in times of medical emergencies. The convenience of sharing medical records among different physicians, hospitals and other healthcare institutions using EHR systems is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as concerns related to data privacy and security along with integration and interoperability issues related to EHR systems can hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis of Electronic Health Records Market:

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

eClinicalWorks

LLC

athenahealth Inc.

General Electric Company

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems

Distinguishing the increasing predominance of Electronic Health Records Market, this market research report demonstrates to be a key source of management and thorough data on the market across the globe. To coordinate with the perspective and forecast, this Electronic Health Records report assesses the present market along with the changing trends on the marketplace. It is systematic research depending on the market and examines the competitive frame of their global Electronic Health Records Industry. Total information gained from reputable sources from the industry and via proven research methodological analysis, this report provides 360degree data with this marketplace. The Report Data includes marketplace figures, graphs, and statistics and renders an innovative degree calculated strategy of their worldwide market.

Categorical Division by Type:

Acute EHR

Ambulatory EHR

Post-acute HER

Based on Application:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

The Regional Evaluation Ensures:

1. North America

2. Asia-Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. The Middle East, and Africa

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis; North America held the major share of the global EHR market in 2016 owing to the presence of robust healthcare IT infrastructure in the region, favorable government legislations and initiatives for adoption and implementation of EHR systems in the U.S. and rapid adoption of EHR systems by healthcare providers in the region. Asia-Pacific EHR market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging countries prompted by rising demand for improved healthcare infrastructure by the people.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Electronic Health Records Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Electronic Health Records Market Definition

3.1.2. Electronic Health Records Market Segmentation

3.2. Electronic Health Records Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Electronic Health Records of Drivers

3.2.2. Electronic Health Records Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Electronic Health Records Market, By Service

6. Electronic Health Records Market, By Application

7. Electronic Health Records Market, By Region

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC

