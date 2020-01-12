Worldwide Demand of Neem Extract Market | Top Key players EID PARRY (INDIA) LTD, PJ Margo (P) Ltd, Bayer, Terramera

The global neem extract market is booming due to the growing interest of people towards bio-based products. Neem extract is an import-led market, mostly dependent on exports from the Asian countries such as India. The key importers from India are U.S., Vietnam, North Korea, Spain, and Italy. Globally neem extract is used in three broad application areas, including agriculture, health and personal care, and animal products; where agriculture dominated the market in 2015.

Get the analysis report on Neem Extract Market @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/neem-extract-market/report-sample

The global neem extract market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during 2016 – 2022. Among the various segments, seed extract dominated the global neem extract market in 2015.

The increasing concern of people and regulatory authorities towards harmful effects of chemical-based fertilizers and pesticides on human health has been compelling farmers to use bio-based farm products. This has led to significant increase in demand for bio-based fertilizers and pesticides.

Browse the Detailed TOC @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/neem-extract-market

Countries such as Spain, France and Denmark have reduced the agricultural chemical usage by about 30%. Among the Asian countries, Australia is the leading market for bio-based products, including neem extract based fertilizers and pesticides. China and India are the other major countries in the region using neem extract based farm products.

Brazil and China have observed neem as a highly beneficial tree, which is leading them to invest in its plantations. While China has already started investing in neem plantations, Brazil is looking for private sector investors for the same.

GLOBAL NEEM EXTRACT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Segment

Seed Extract

Leaf Extract

Bark Extract

By Application

Agriculture

Biopesticides

Fertilizers

Health & Personal Care

Nutraceuticals

Personal Care

Animal Products

Animal Feed

Pet Care

Global Biopesticides Market Segmentation

By Product

Microbial

Biochemical

Plant Incorporated Protectants (PIPs)

GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

By Region

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Spain

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Brazil

Russia

Rest of RoW

About Company:

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.psmarketresearch.com