Worldwide Agritourism Market Overview by Region, Type, Application and Forecasts To 2024

Search4Research.com adds latest research report on “Global Agritourism Market”, it include and classifies the Global Agritourism Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as future trends and growth prospect details for business development.

Agritourism or agrotourism, as it is defined most broadly, involves any agriculturally based operation or activity that brings visitors to a farm or ranch. Agritourism has different definitions in different parts of the world, and sometimes refers specifically to farm stays, as in Italy. Elsewhere, agritourism includes a wide variety of activities, including buying produce direct from a farm stand, navigating a corn maze, slopping hogs, picking fruit, feeding animals, or staying at a bed and breakfast (B&B) on a farm.

Agritourism are mainly classified into the following types: Direct-market Agritourism, Experience and Education Agritourism and Event and Recreation Agritourism. Event and Recreation Agritourism is the most widely type which takes up about 57.62 % of the total in 2018 in Global.

Get Sample Copy of Report at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/137114/

Expedia Group, Booking Holdings (Priceline Group), China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), BCD Group, Travel Leaders Group, Fareportal, AAA Travel, Corporate Travel Management, Travel and Transport, AlTour International, Direct Travel, World Travel Inc., Omega World Travel, Frosch, JTB Corporation, Ovation Travel Group, World Travel Holdings, TUI Group, Natural Habitat Adventures, Abercrombie & Kent Group, InnerAsia Travels, Butterfield & Robinson etc. are the key suppliers in the global Agritourism market. Top 5 took up more than 27% of the global market in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the Agritourism market will register a 12.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10160 million by 2024, from US$ 5543.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Agritourism business.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Agritourism market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Agritourism value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Direct-market Agritourism

Experience and Education Agritourism

Segmentation by application:

Below 30 Years Old

30-40 Years Old

40-50 Years Old

Above 50 Years Old

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Expedia Group

Booking Holdings (Priceline Group)

China Travel

China CYTS Tours Holding

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT)

BCD Group

Travel Leaders Group

Fareportal

AAA Travel

Corporate Travel Management

Travel and Transport

AlTour International

Direct Travel

World Travel Inc.

Omega World Travel

Frosch

JTB Corporation

Ovation Travel Group

World Travel Holdings

TUI Group

Natural Habitat Adventures

Abercrombie & Kent Group

InnerAsia Travels

Butterfield & Robinson

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Purchase Copy of This Report at https://www.search4research.com/buy/137114

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Agritourism consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Agritourism market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Agritourism manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Agritourism with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Agritourism submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Get More Information about this report at https://www.search4research.com/industry-reports/137114/global-agritourism-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Contact Us:

Call: +1-707-633-0404

Email: [email protected]