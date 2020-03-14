World Quality Management Software Market 2019 Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Quality Management Software Market”, this report helps to analyze top Key Players, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

This report studies the Quality Management Software Market. Quality management Software is software for quality management. Quality management ensures that an organization, product or service is consistent. It has four main components: quality planning, quality assurance, quality control and quality improvement. Quality management is focused not only on product and service quality, but also on the means to achieve it. Quality management, therefore, uses quality assurance and control of processes as well as products to achieve more consistent quality.

Scope of the Report:

Quality management software (QMS) solutions available in the market today provide a host of functionalities, including nonconformance, complaint handling, document control, calibration, and change management, among others, making it an essential tool for an organization’s overall quality control. Industries such as manufacturing, Healthcare & life sciences, and IT & telecom are adopting QMS solutions at a rapid rate. Other end-use industries include Automotive, Defense & Aerospace, Retail Industry and etc.

Request Latest and Updated PDF Sample of Quality Management Software Market [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/306068

The North American region dominated the QMS market with about 44.53% market share in 2017, owing to the large-scale adoption of safety and compliance standards in the healthcare industry and a steep rise in the adoption of ISO 9000 principles seen in recent years. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience a surge in the demand for quality management software over the forecast period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.75% over the next eight years. The European regional market is in the maturity stage and is projected to lose share over the next eight years.

Autodesk Inc., MasterControl, Inc., Oracle, Siemens, and SAP SE are some of the major market players in this domain. Other key vendors include Dassault Systemes SE, Aras Corporation, Arena Solutions Inc., Parasoft Corporation and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. The presence of a large number of solution providers in the market is expected to create intense competition among players. In order to maintain their position in the market, companies are launching products with additional functionalities, advanced features, and cross platform integration. In addition, product differentiation and upgrades are anticipated to pave the way for competitive advantage for companies in the market.

The global Quality Management Software market is valued at 6200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 14500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Quality Management Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Brief about Quality Management Software Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-quality-management-software-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

This report studies the Quality Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Quality Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IQS, Inc

MasterControl, Inc

EtQ

Intelex Technologies

Pilgrim Quality Solutions

MetricStream Inc

Sparta Systems, Inc

SAP SE

Arena Solutions Inc

Autodesk Inc.

Oracle

Aras

AssurX, Inc

Plex Systems, Inc

IQMS, Inc

Unipoint Software, Inc

Ideagen Plc

Dassault Systèmes SE

Siemens AG

Micro Focus

Buy the [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/306068

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On Premise

Cloud-Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Science

Other

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Quality Management Software Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Quality Management Software Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Quality Management Software Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Quality Management Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Quality Management Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Quality Management Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Quality Management Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Quality Management Software by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Quality Management Software Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Quality Management Software Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Quality Management Software Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Quality Management Software Picture

Table Product Specifications of Quality Management Software

Table Global Quality Management Software and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by Product Type

Figure Global Quality Management Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure On Premise Picture

Figure Cloud-Based Picture

Table Global Quality Management Software Revenue (Million USD) by Application (2014-2024)

Figure Quality Management Software Revenue Market Share by Applications in 2018

Figure IT & Telecom Picture

Figure Manufacturing Picture

Figure Healthcare and Life Science Picture

Figure Other Picture

Table Global Market Quality Management Software Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions 2014-2024

Figure North America Quality Management Software Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Europe Quality Management Software Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Asia-Pacific Quality Management Software Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure South America Quality Management Software Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Middle East and Africa Quality Management Software Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Global Quality Management Software Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Table IQS, Inc Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table IQS, Inc Quality Management Software Type and Applications

Table IQS, Inc Quality Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018), continued…

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/