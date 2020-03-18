World IOT Sensors Market 2019 Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global IOT Sensors Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

A smart sensor is a device that takes input from the physical environment and uses built-in compute resources to perform predefined functions upon detection of specific input and then process data before passing it on. IoT platforms function and deliver valorous kind of intelligence and data using a variety of sensors. They serve to collect data, pushing it and sharing it with a whole network of connected devices. All this collected data makes it possible for devices to autonomously function. By combining a set of sensors and a communication network, devices share information with one another and are improving their effectiveness and functionality.

Scope of the Report:

North America is the largest consumption country of IoT Sensors, with a sales revenue market share nearly 34.95% in 2017.

The second region is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 34.35% in 2017.

The worldwide market for IOT Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.9% over the next five years, will reach 32900 million US$ in 2024, from 9560 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the IOT Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch

Honeywell

NXP

Infineon

Analog Devices

Panasonic

InvenSense

TI

Silicon Laboratories

ABB

STM

TE Connectivity

Huagong Tech

Sensirion

Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments

Vishay

Hanwei Electronics

Semtech

Omron

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pressure Sensor

Environmental Sensor

Optical Sensor

Chemical Sensor

Motion Sensor

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smart Home & Wearables

Smart Energy

Smart Security

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe IOT Sensors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of IOT Sensors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of IOT Sensors in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the IOT Sensors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the IOT Sensors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, IOT Sensors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe IOT Sensors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.



Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global IOT Sensors Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global IOT Sensors Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America IOT Sensors by Country

Chapter Six: Europe IOT Sensors by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific IOT Sensors by Country

Chapter Eight: South America IOT Sensors by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa IOT Sensors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global IOT Sensors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global IOT Sensors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: IOT Sensors Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Figure IOT Sensors Picture

Table Product Specifications of IOT Sensors

Figure Global Sales Market Share of IOT Sensors by Types in 2018

Table IOT Sensors Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Pressure Sensor Picture

Figure Environmental Sensor Picture

Figure Optical Sensor Picture

Figure Chemical Sensor Picture

Figure Motion Sensor Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure IOT Sensors Sales Market Share by Applications in 2018

Figure Smart Home & Wearables Picture

Figure Smart Energy Picture

Figure Smart Security Picture

Figure Manufacturing Picture

Figure Transportation & Logistics Picture

Figure Healthcare Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure United States IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Canada IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Mexico IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Germany IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure France IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure UK IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Russia IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Italy IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure China IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Japan IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Korea IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure India IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Southeast Asia IOT Sensors Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024), continued…

