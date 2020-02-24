World Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market 2019 Size, Share, Technology, Projections & Estimations, Business Competitors, Cost Structure, Key Companies and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

An intelligent transportation system (ITS) is an advanced application which, without embodying intelligence as such, aims to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management and enable users to be better informed and make safer, more coordinated, and ‘smarter’ use of transport networks.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

On the basis of application, the intelligent traffic control application held the largest share in 2017. This involves a much closer interaction between all of its constituents: drivers, pedestrians, public transportation, and traffic management systems. Adaptive signal systems, driver advisory and route planning, and automated vehicles are some of the goals set up to increase the efficiency of actual systems. North America held the largest share of the global ITS market in 2017, while APAC is the most promising region for the ITS market, and the market in APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR because of the increasing number of megacities and the growing population in developed and developing countries.

The global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS). Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Thales

Siemens

Garmin

Kapsch Trafficcom

Tomtom International

Cubic

Q-Free

Efkon

Flir Systems

Denso

Geotoll

Electricfeel

Doublemap

Bestmile

Nutonomy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Advanced Traffic Management System

Advanced Traveler Information System

ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

Advanced Public Transportation System

Commercial Vehicle Operation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

Intelligent Traffic Control

Collision Avoidance

Parking Management

Passenger Information Management

Ticketing Management

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Automotive Telematics

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of tables

Figure Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Picture

Table Product Specifications of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)

Table Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by Product Type

Figure Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

Figure Advanced Traffic Management System Picture

Figure Advanced Traveler Information System Picture

Figure ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System Picture

Figure Advanced Public Transportation System Picture

Figure Commercial Vehicle Operation Picture

Table Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue (Million USD) by Application (2013-2023)

Figure Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring Picture

Figure Intelligent Traffic Control Picture

Figure Collision Avoidance Picture

Figure Parking Management Picture

Figure Passenger Information Management Picture

Figure Ticketing Management Picture

Figure Emergency Vehicle Notification Picture

Figure Automotive Telematics Picture

Table Global Market Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions 2013-2023

Figure North America Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Europe Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Asia-Pacific Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure South America Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Middle East and Africa Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), continued…

