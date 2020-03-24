World Hybrid Memory Cube Market 2019 by Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Hybrid Memory Cube Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) is a high-performance RAMinterface for through-silicon vias (TSV)-based stacked DRAM memory competing with the incompatible rival interface High Bandwidth Memory (HBM).

Scope of the Report:

The main market drivers are establishment of HMC consortium and increasing demand for enterprise storage application. The worldwide market for Hybrid Memory Cube is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

This report focuses on the Hybrid Memory Cube in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Micron Technology

Intel

Xilinx

Fujitsu

Semtech

Open Silicon

NXP Semiconductors

Achronix Semiconductor

Tekstart

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Central Processing Unit

Field-Programmable Gate Array

Graphics Processing Unit

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit

Accelerated Processing Unit

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Enterprise Storage

Telecommunication & Networking

