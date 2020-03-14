World Electric Bike Market 2019 Size, Share, Production Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Electric Bike Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Electric Bike is one kind of traffic tool which uses the battery as the main power energy. The electric bikes usually have treadles; in case of low battery, it can be driven by human.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Electric Bike in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Global production of the Electric bike is about 33 M Unit in 2016. The production region is relative concentrated. The main manufacture region is concentrated in the China. China is the largest production country, China occupies over 90% market share.

The main consumption region is concentrated in the China. China is the largest consumption country. The Electric bike’ consumption has great relationship with the local traffic.

The price has been increasing continuously; the average price is about 202 USD per Unit in 2016. The gross margin is fluctuation. The gross margin is about 18% in 2016.

The import and export volume is very large; China has the largest export ratio. Currently, the Electric bike has none of anti-dumping phenomenon. The import specification and volume depends the consumption.

In the future, the Electric bike will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material and factures. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken in high-end product. The application will extensive.

The worldwide market for Electric Bike is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 7960 million US$ in 2023, from 6900 million US$ in 2017.

