World E-Prescribing System Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges By 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global E-Prescribing System Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

E-Prescribing or Electronic Prescribing is a process involving the electronic generation and sending of prescription orders for the convenience of medical practitioners or physicians, allowing them to transmit prescriptions directly from the point of care to a pharmacy. E-prescribing enhances the safety of patients and the quality of care, since there is no manual writing involved and thus there is less probability of prescription errors. In addition, e-prescribing also helps conduct security checks, encapsulate medical lists, and compile the complete historical data of a patient.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the E-Prescribing System Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the E-Prescribing System market by product type and applications/end industries.

Request Latest PDF Sample of E-Prescribing System [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/112284

North America not only holds the largest share but also is the fastest growing region in E-Prescribing market. Increased adoption of E-Prescribing system and improved healthcare infrastructure are major drivers for E-Prescribing market in North America.

The global E-Prescribing System market is valued at 510 million USD in 2017 and is Expected to Reach 2100 Million USD By The End of 2023, Growing At A CAGR Of 32.5% Between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of E-Prescribing System.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%..

Brief about E-Prescribing System Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-e-prescribing-system-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Surescripts

Henry Schein

Cerner Corporation

HealthFusion

Allscripts

Athenahealth

Bizmatics

EClinicalWorks

Medi-HER

Practice Fusion

DrFirst

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stand-alone Systems

Integrated Systems

Place Purchase [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/112284

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global E-Prescribing System Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global E-Prescribing System Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America E-Prescribing System by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe E-Prescribing System by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific E-Prescribing System by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America E-Prescribing System by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa E-Prescribing System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global E-Prescribing System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global E-Prescribing System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: E-Prescribing System Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Figure E-Prescribing System Picture

Table Product Specifications of E-Prescribing System

Table Global E-Prescribing System and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by Product Type

Figure Global E-Prescribing System Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

Figure Stand-alone Systems Picture

Figure Integrated Systems Picture

Table Global E-Prescribing System Revenue (Million USD) by Application (2013-2023)

Figure E-Prescribing System Revenue Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Hospitals Picture

Figure Office-based physicians Picture

Table Global Market E-Prescribing System Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions 2013-2023

Figure North America E-Prescribing System Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Europe E-Prescribing System Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Asia-Pacific E-Prescribing System Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure South America E-Prescribing System Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Middle East and Africa E-Prescribing System Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Global E-Prescribing System Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Table Surescripts Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table Surescripts E-Prescribing System Type and Applications

Table Surescripts E-Prescribing System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Table Henry Schein Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table Henry Schein E-Prescribing System Type and Applications

Table Henry Schein E-Prescribing System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Table Cerner Corporation Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table Cerner Corporation E-Prescribing System Type and Applications

Table Cerner Corporation E-Prescribing System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017), continued…

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/