World Augmented Reality (AR) Market 2019 Size, Status, Share and Technology Forecast to 2023

Augmented Reality (AR) is an interactive experience of a real-world environment whereby the objects that reside in the real-world are “augmented” by computer-generated perceptual information, sometimes across multiple sensory modalities, including visual, auditory, haptic, somatosensory, and olfactory.[1] The overlaid sensory information can be constructive (i.e. additive to the natural environment) or destructive (i.e. masking of the natural environment) and is seamlessly interwoven with the physical world such that it is perceived as an immersive aspect of the real environment.[2] In this way, augmented reality alters one’s ongoing perception of a real world environment, whereas virtual reality completely replaces the user’s real world environment with a simulated one.[3][4] Augmented reality is related to two largely synonymous terms: mixed reality and computer-mediated reality.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Augmented Reality (AR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Asia-Pacific augmented reality industry accounted for over 19% in 2015, Growing at a CAGR of Over 80% From 2016 to 2024. China is expected to drive the regional growth with the increasing investments in AR devices and software. The mobile AR market in China is driven by the proliferation of the smartphone industry. Local vendors such as Renren, Tencent and Baidu have invested in the technology and are expected to launch numerous mass-consumer apps that is projected to determine high level of penetration among the customers.

The worldwide market for Augmented Reality (AR) is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Roughly XX% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach XX Million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Google

Microsoft

Vuzix

Samsung Electronics

Oculus VR

Eon Reality

Infinity Augmented Reality

Magic Leap

Blippar

Daqri

HTC

Playstation

Avegant

OSVR

Zeiss

Visus

FOVE

StarVR

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Augmented Reality Glasses

Augmented Reality Display

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Game

Medical

Aerospace & Defence

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Augmented Reality (AR) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Augmented Reality (AR) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Augmented Reality (AR), with sales, revenue, and price of Augmented Reality (AR), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Augmented Reality (AR), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Augmented Reality (AR) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Augmented Reality (AR) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Augmented Reality (AR) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Augmented Reality (AR) by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Augmented Reality (AR) by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Augmented Reality (AR) by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Augmented Reality (AR) by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Augmented Reality (AR) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Augmented Reality (AR) Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

