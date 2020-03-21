World Android POS Market 2019 Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Android POS Market”, This report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Android POS can link itself to several checkout terminals in your counter and operated by main computer. With the Android technologies added, the device is programmed, it can track your usage, record sales, monitor updates of dollar changes, calculate orders and payments, and tally inventory sales based on items saved in your system. This POS system gives you control on your business where security control on the cash register have and limit the number of employees who can open this. The Android POS is capable of keeping tracks and records of company’s sales. Checking the business’s profit is much easier compared to tedious manual checking. It can help to improve marketing strategies and technique by analyzing the condition of the business. That’s why even small-scale businesses need the help of such device to make their job a lot easier and faster.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Android POS in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the last several years, Global market of Android POS developed rapidly. In 2016, Global production of Android POS is nearly 46 K Unit.

The global average price of Android POS is in the decreasing trend, from 331 USD/Unit in 2012 to 252 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Android POS includes Portable, Desktop and Other. And the Portable POS devices hold the largest market share in 2016 (about 85%).

Android POS is widely used in Retail, Restaurant, Hospitality Industry and other field. The biggest usage of Android POS is Retail, and the sale in 2016 is 25 K Units. The trend of Retail is increasing.

China region is the largest supplier of Android POS, with a production market share nearly 62.3% in 2016. USA is the second largest supplier of Android POS products, enjoying production market share nearly 9.8% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Android POS is Expected To Grow at a CAGR of Roughly 46.2% Over The Next Five Years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2023, from 23 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fujian Centerm

PAX Technology

Xinguodu

Smartpeak

Newland Payment

Clover Network

Zall Fintech

SZZT Electronics

Sunmi

Justtide

Ingenico

NEWPOS

Wintec

Hisense

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Portable POS

Desktop POS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Restaurant

Hospitality

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Android POS market.

Chapter 1, to describe Android POS Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Android POS, with sales, revenue, and price of Android POS, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Android POS, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Android POS market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Android POS sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Android POS Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Android POS Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Android POS by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Android POS by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Android POS by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Android POS by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Android POS by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Android POS Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Android POS Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Android POS Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifthteen: Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Android POS Picture

Table Product Specifications of Android POS

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Android POS by Types in 2017

Table Android POS Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Portable POS Picture

Figure Desktop POS Picture

Figure Android POS Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Retail Picture

Figure Restaurant Picture

Figure Hospitality Picture

Figure Other Picture

Figure United States Android POS Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Canada Android POS Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Mexico Android POS Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), continued…

