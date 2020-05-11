Workwear Market: Know the key growth strategies adopted by key players

Key players in the global workwear market are Fristads Kansas AB, Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company, VF Corporation, Alsico NV, Carhartt, Inc., Johnsons Apparelmaster Limited, Hultafors Group Sverige AB, G&K Services, Inc., Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd., and Shanghai ShenAn Textile Co., Ltd.

Workwear includes corporate workwear, industrial workwear, and uniforms and have upper wear and bottom wear clothing. Industrial workwear provides durability and safety to people and sometimes provides protection from external hazards. Corporate workwear is worn by the people who work in the corporate sector and have a traditional 9 AM to 6 PM job.

Growth in the services industry due to emergence of new employment opportunities have resulted in large scale employment. Globally, services industry accounts for approximately 60% of the GDP. Increasing penetration of the services industry creates a huge opportunity for the global workwear market.

Industrial workwear are mostly used in the industry sector. Manufacturing industries employ many people who wear industrial workwear during the working hours. Many of the manufacturing companies are based in developing countries where requirement for capital is low and a huge labor market prevails. Workers in manufacturing and allied sectors such as automobile and oil and gas are becoming aware of occupational hazards, and hence opting for uniforms rather than casual clothes. Increasing employment of women has resulted in the growth of the global workwear market. Traditionally, women used to do all the household chores and men used to work. Nowadays, women are given equal wages and opportunity to work, thus driving the workwear market. Workwear is mostly worn by people who work in the organized sector and companies have made it mandatory to wear the workwear in during the working hours. Many companies especially in the manufacturing sector such as retail, food, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, automobiles, security, fast moving consumer goods etc provide uniforms to their employees.

Increasing awareness amongst the corporates regarding the benefit of workwear such as easiness in identification, protection of employee, etc. Hospitals have made it mandatory for their staff to wear neat and clean uniforms so that patients and their families can easily identify the hospital staff. Uniforms are cost effective for employees working in companies as they do not have to buy different clothes and thus do not incur additional expenditure. Introduction of functional finishes in textiles has driven the growth of the workwear market. Stain repellent, breathability, pill resistant, peach finish, wrinkle free, etc. are functional finishes which have been introduced.

Various manufacturers have technologically improved their products, for instance, Jonsson Workwear brand has introduced vented technology in uniform workwear. Under this technology, vents allow air to enter the garment and prevent overheating, and its uses simple mesh panels which allow air to circulate, so that workers stay cool and comfortable.

There are some restraints and disadvantages which can affect the demand for workwear. Sometimes, uniforms are uncomfortable and create uneasiness to the person wearing it. Uniforms are not free; employees have to pay for them from their salaries and require regular maintenance. Clothes made from polyester are not breathable and is also not recyclable. Usage of more polyester would be a disadvantage to the global workwear market.

The global workwear market can be segmented based on type, gender, application, and region. On the basis of type, the global workwear market can be classified into corporate workwear, industrial workwear, and uniforms. Based on gender, the market can be classified into male and female. In terms of application, the global workwear market can be classified into service industry, manufacturing industry, mining industry, and others (agricultural, facilities management, etc.). Based on region, the market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.