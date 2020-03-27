Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of Workspace as a Service

Latest Report Available at Decision Market Reports on Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
In 2018, the global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workspace as a Service (WaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon Web Services Inc.
Citrix Systems Inc.
VMware Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
IndependenceIT Corporation
Getronics Global Services BV
Dell Inc.
Unisys Corporation
Colt Group SA
Econocom Group SA/NV
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Desktop as a Service
Application as a Service
System Integration Service
Managed Service
Consulting Service
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecommunication
Retail
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Government
Travel and Hospitality
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Workspace as a Service (WaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Workspace as a Service (WaaS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Desktop as a Service
1.4.3 Application as a Service
1.4.4 System Integration Service
1.4.5 Managed Service
1.4.6 Consulting Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 IT and Telecommunication
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Government
1.5.8 Travel and Hospitality
1.5.9 Education
1.5.10 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size
2.2 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Key Players in China
7.3 China Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Key Players in India
10.3 India Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.
12.1.1 Amazon Web Services Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction
12.1.4 Amazon Web Services Inc. Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Amazon Web Services Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Citrix Systems Inc.
12.2.1 Citrix Systems Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction
12.2.4 Citrix Systems Inc. Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Citrix Systems Inc. Recent Development
12.3 VMware Inc.
12.3.1 VMware Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction
12.3.4 VMware Inc. Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 VMware Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft Corporation
12.4.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.5 IndependenceIT Corporation
12.5.1 IndependenceIT Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction
12.5.4 IndependenceIT Corporation Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 IndependenceIT Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Getronics Global Services BV
12.6.1 Getronics Global Services BV Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction
12.6.4 Getronics Global Services BV Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Getronics Global Services BV Recent Development
12.7 Dell Inc.
12.7.1 Dell Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction
12.7.4 Dell Inc. Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Dell Inc. Recent Development
12.8 Unisys Corporation
12.8.1 Unisys Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction
12.8.4 Unisys Corporation Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Unisys Corporation Recent Development
12.9 Colt Group SA
12.9.1 Colt Group SA Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction
12.9.4 Colt Group SA Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Colt Group SA Recent Development
12.10 Econocom Group SA/NV
12.10.1 Econocom Group SA/NV Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Introduction
12.10.4 Econocom Group SA/NV Revenue in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Econocom Group SA/NV Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
