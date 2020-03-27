Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of Workspace as a Service

In 2018, the global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workspace as a Service (WaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

VMware Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IndependenceIT Corporation

Getronics Global Services BV

Dell Inc.

Unisys Corporation

Colt Group SA

Econocom Group SA/NV

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Desktop as a Service

Application as a Service

System Integration Service

Managed Service

Consulting Service

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Travel and Hospitality

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Workspace as a Service (WaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Workspace as a Service (WaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.