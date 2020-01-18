Workflow Management System Market – Latest Scenario on Innovation & Key Players 2025

Global Workflow Management System Market: Overview

The global workflow management system market is predicted to exhibit a commanding CAGR during the forecast period 2017–2025 while riding on durable driving factors such as increased focus on amplified access to information, cost efficiency, and streamlined business processes. The rise in IT consulting services could be key for the advancement of the services component market that is prognosticated to showcase a high importance value among end users and invite tangible growth prospects. With a suite of presentation, email, word processor, spreadsheet, and other integrated office applications, suite-based workflow systems software could register a loftier CAGR in the components market.

A wide gamut of end-use industries including banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, energy and utilities, healthcare, and transportation and logistics is prophesied to set the tone for a considerable demand in the global workflow management system market. Amongst these, BFSI could secure a larger share under its belt on account of the need to digitalize an outsized count of files and other physical documents in BFSI organizations. Moreover, various banking activities such as loan management, document management, and loan approval could be effectively managed and executed with the deployment of workflow management systems.

The IT and telecom sector is also envisaged to offer lucrative business prospects to vendors owing to its intensified competitive landscape in developing countries that demands offering better services to customers. In this regard, workflow management systems are foreseen to be highly beneficial on the part of streamlining the back-office procedures and processes of customers.

Global Workflow Management System Market: Trend Insights

Workflow management systems assist organizations to integrate detailed technical changes to gain competitive advantage. Growing need to achieve the ever altering demands of the patrons by providing greater customer experience and abridged job conclusion time among others are some other main factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, there is an augmented stress to cater to the requirements of an uneven consumer base which is a key driver for the growth of this market. Rise of the flexible working hour culture has made the ideas of mobile staff and work-from-home common. It has developed an essential place to provide data access to such a mobile personnel, regardless of their position.

The implementation of cloud computing procedures has simplified the growth of cloud-based workflow systems. Organizations and Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) favor such cloud-based systems that deliver infrastructure as an answer as their placement does not claim high investment in IT. These systems also support for significantly plummeting the paperwork in an association. The chief restraints in hindering the workflow management system in existing organizational workflows are shooting technical costs and occurring difficulties. Application of these systems are likely to be problematic if the limitations between errands undergo frequent fluctuations. They are top suited only for companies that have procedures made of clearly defined jobs.

Global Workflow Management System Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the workflow management system market in North America is expected to rake in a subsequent share of the pie for the region owing to growing focus on innovation, research and development, and adoption of technology. The region likely to exhibit strong growth is Asia Pacific owing to need for low operational costs and high efficiency.

Global Workflow Management System Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the key vendors in the workflow management system market are Appian, Bizagi, Nintex Global Limited, Pegasystems Inc., Software AG, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Xerox Corporation.

