Wood Preservative Chemicals Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years

Wood-preserving chemicals increase the operational life of logs, timber structures, and timber-engineered structures. These chemicals increase the resistance of timber against insects and fungi and enhance the durability of logs. The chemicals find wide application in timber-based structures used in railroads in addition to decks, fences, and landscape structures. In the report, the wood preservative chemicals market is segmented on the basis of formulation, application, and region.

Wood preservatives are widely used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The industrial category includes the application of these chemicals in railroads and other utility areas. The residential and commercial application areas comprise fences, decks, and landscape structures. In emerging economies, which are characterized by rapid economic development, the growing adoption of wood for aesthetic appeal in residential constructions is expected to drive the demand for wood preservatives. Being relatively more environment-friendly in nature, water-based preservatives are widely used in commercial and residential applications.

Stringent regulations on the usage of toxic chemicals across the developed countries; limited availability of wood; and the growing application of substitutes, such as steel, plastic, and polymers, are some of the factors hindering the growth of the wood preservative chemicals market. The growth in demand for substitute materials, such as wood–plastic composites, steel, iron, and plastics, which demonstrate high durability and require less maintenance, is limiting the demand for wood-preserving chemicals, globally.

Copper arsenate is an economical wood preservative that offers excellent protection to wood products used in residential and industrial structures. The wood preservative chemicals market for the copper azole category is further classified into tebuconazole, propiconazole, cyproconazole, and micronized copper. Copper azole-treated wood is sold widely under the Preserve CA and Wolmanized brands in North America and under the Tanalith brand across Europe and other international locations.

The wood preservative chemicals market for solvent-based preservatives is categorized into copper naphthenate, IPBC, synthetic pyrethroids, and pentachlorophenol. This class of chemicals employs a solvent (white spirit, light oil, or kerosene) to deliver the preservative to timber. These are used as fungicides and insecticides and have no heavy-metal compounds. The oil-based category comprises creosote and oxine copper. These products are categorized by a strong petrochemical odor and are generally not employed in consumer products.

Some of the major companies operating in the global wood preservative chemicals market are BASF Wolman GmbH, U.S. Borax Inc., Cooper Care Wood Preservatives Inc., Dattashri Enterprises, Dolphin Bay, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Limited, KMG Chemicals, Koppers Inc., Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG., Lada Organics Pvt. Ltd., LANXESS, Lonza Group, Quality Borate Company, Remmers (UK) Limited, Rutgers Organics, Timberlife (Pty.) Ltd., Troy Corporation, Viance LLC, and Wykamol Group.

