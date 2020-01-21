Wood Pellets Might Replace Fossil Fuels Due to their Higher Prices

As there are increasing harmful effects that are deteriorating environmental health, various industry experts, researchers, scientists, government organizations, and private institutions are making efforts to reduce environmental pollution. One such example is seen with the development of wood pellets. Wood pellets are biofuel that are made from sawdust. It also includes industrial waste from milling or lumber, residue after manufacturing wood furniture and products, and construction. Wood pellets are leftover of wood it is available at cheap prices. This acts a crucial growth factor that drives demand in the global wood pellets market.

For More Industrial Insights Get PDF Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4934

Moreover, wood pellets are widely used heating in different industries and in power plants. Wood pellets are used in residential heating as well as in industrial and district heating. Even the production cost of wood pellet is quite low and are easily available that further augments its demand. Moreover, rising prices of fossil fuels and natural gas are also expected to drive demand in this market. It has been estimated that the global wood pellets market is likely to rise at 14.1% CAGR between 2015 and 2023.

Why are developed economies dominating global wood pellets market?

Developed economies in Europe and in North America are witnessing high growth in the global wood pellets market as government in these regions are putting deliberate efforts to adverse impact on the environment. They are also providing fiscal subsidies to boost the generation of renewable sources of energy.

For More Industrial Insights Get Customized Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=4934

Taking the example of North America where the government has created strict regulations such as the carbon-neutrality of biomass. Initiatives taken by the government in developed economies have positively expanded demand for wood pellets. Moreover, the presence of key players in the market such as Rentech, Inc., Energex, F.E. Wood & Sons, The Westervelt Company, Enito SINGPELLET Pte Ltd., and Rentech, Inc. will provide a fillip in the global wood pellets market.