Wood Coatings Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast To 2023

Wood Coatings Market Synopsis:

The global wood coating market has seen a positive growth over the past few years and as per MRFR analysis, the global market will experience the same growth during the forecast period. Since decade, the demand for residential properties has been substantially increased due to the rising population, increase per capita income, and growing middle class segment. Additionally, the construction has been increased with a span of period and the rising demand for furniture which results in the growth of wood coating market.

Competitive Dashboard:

Akzo Nobel NV

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

Jotun

DowDuPont

PRM International

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

Regional Outlook

The global analysis of wood coatings market covers five key regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The booming economy in the region, makes Asia Pacific the most profitable market for wood coatings. APAC accounted for the largest share of the global market. Emerging markets in the region present massive growth opportunities to market players. By 2023, the region’s market is expected to stand at a USD 6400 Mn. Europe and North America are the other two significant markets for wood coatings after APAC. Sales in these regions will remain concentrated in renovation and remodelling activities.

Research Methodology:

MRFR’s rich research crux enables it to garner highly pertinent market insights. The methodology used for gathering data is devised through advanced data triangulation methods. It also facilitates a robust approach for assessing key industry trends, velocity of market divergence and growth hotspots. The information which is collected is a result of conducting intensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of relevant market elements such as consumer behavior pattern, historical trends and possible disruptions. The research methodology encompasses both primary and secondary research modules. Primary research module allows the undertaking of real time surveys and one-on-one interactions with industry experts. Secondary research helps is reconfirming the research findings through existing industry documentations in the form of annual reports, paid database services, whitepapers, disclosures, SEC filings, etc. The data evaluation process is further optimized by integrating top-down and bottom-up approaches, ensuring the highest level of accuracy.

Wood Coatings-Segmental Analysis:

The report offers a thorough segmental analysis of the Wood Coatings Market on the basis of type, technology, resin, application and end use. Based on type, the market has been segmented into stains & varnishes, water repellents, wood preservatives, shellac coatings, and others. The stains and varnishes segment currently holds the leading position. In 2017, the segment accounted for more than 40% share of the market. Demand for stain and varnish coating is projected to remain strong throughout the assessment period. Among others, the wood preservatives segment holds high potentials.

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into solvent based, UV curing, high solid solvent-based, and water based. Of these, the solvent based technology held the largest share of the market in 2017 and trend in expected to continue in 2018 and beyond. By the year 2023, nearly 1670.2 thousand tons of solvent based wood coatings are expected to be shipped globally. Solvents offer the best gloss finish, which makes them a sought-after coating technology.

Based on resin, the market has been segmented into polyurethane, nitrocellulose, acrylic, polyester and others. The polyurethane segment is expected to remain high lucrative over 2023. During the forecast period, the segment is expected to exhibit an impressive CAGR of 5.83%. Polyurethane resins are versatile and adheres to prerequisites of surface coating and thereby is commonly used for coating surfaces subject to a high level of wear and tear. In addition, polyurethane resins are long-lasting which is a major positive. Based on application, the market has been segmented into furniture, flooring and decking, cabinets, sidings,and others (toys, sporting goods, and musical instruments).

The furniture segment commands for the largest market share and is project to surge at 5.97% CAGR during the review period. The segment is expected to surpass the valuation USD 6900 Mn by 2023-end. Based on end-use, the market has been segmented into residential and non-residential. The residential segment will continue to outperform the non-residential segment during the assessment period. Residential construction includes new construction and repair and renovation activities. On the back of rising discretionary spending and rapid urbanization, residential construction is expected to further increase in the forthcoming years

