Women’s Health Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% Between the Forecast years of 2017 and 2025

Global Women’s Health Market: Overview

Global women’s health market has been growing at a phenomenal pace in the past few years due to growing number of menopausal conditions amongst women. Changing lifestyles and poor dietary habits are also expected to make a significant contribution to the soaring revenue of the overall market. According to the research report, the global women’s health market was worth US$58.05 bn in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% between the forecast years of 2017 and 2025.

The global women’s health market has been analyzed on the basis of treatment type, disease indication and geography. Major treatment type segments are hormonal treatment and non-hormonal treatment. Hormonal treatment segment is subdivided into estrogen therapy, progestin therapy, combination therapy, thyroid replacement therapy, parathyroid hormone therapy, and others. While non-hormonal treatment segment considers cancer targeted therapy drugs, antibiotics, bisphosphonates, vitamin D treatment, calcitonin, RANK-Ligand, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and others. The disease indication segment of global women’s health market bifurcated into breast cancer, cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, hypothyroidism, post-menopausal syndrome, osteoporosis, contraceptive, uterine fibroid, urinary tract infection, and other disease indications. Geographically, global women’s health market is divided into major five geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Request A Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=214

Non-hormonal Treatments to Remain Popular Segment Under Global Women’s Health Market

The non-hormonal treatment segment accounted for significant share of the global women’s health market in 2016. The segment is projected to be the most lucrative market for global women’s health market during the forecast period owing to the effectiveness of the products, growing adoption of these products, and new product development are the key factors for the segment growth. The decreasing use of hormonal products due to the risk of breast cancer has boosted the demand for non-hormonal pharmaceutical products. According to eHealthMe, about 52.3% of women with menopause uses antidepressant therapy between the age of 50 and 59.

Asia Pacific to Show Keen Interest in Women’s Health as Awareness Increases

The U.S. is estimated to remain the largest market for women’s health therapeutics due to high investments made in cutting-edge drug research resulting in new, sophisticated treatments with specific mechanism of action; rising emphasis on cancer care, and concentration of some of the world’s major pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations in the region. While Asia pacific market is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR during forecast period. Emerging markets with their populations in billions have become a potent source of revenue. Health care in developing countries is undergoing rapid changes.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=214

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) countries are among the fastest-growing economies in the world. According to Siemens Healthineers, health care expenditure in emerging economies has increased 11% from 1995 to 2012 and expected to reach 33% in 2022. Rising population in emerging countries will lead to increased demand for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products in the near future. Rising geriatric female population and economic growth are likely to create large opportunity in the women’s health market.

Stringent regulatory criteria have been applied by the FDA for approval of drugs against women’s diseases, more specifically for hormonal therapeutics. Moreover, the clinical trial of an antibiotic differs from other therapeutic drugs in terms of the clinical approval approach such as clinical trial design, interpretation, and analysis. The sponsor has to conduct non-inferiority trials to get the approval along with currently registered antibacterial drugs. These factors are expected to negatively impact the women’s health therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Key players covered in this report are Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Amgen Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi, Allergan Plc, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Johnson & Johnson.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/